Russo Brothers say a spin-off movie on Dhanush’s The Gray Man character in offing: ‘He plays one of the top assassins in the world’

The trailer of Netflix’s upcoming film The Gray Man was released on Monday. The Indian fans, who were especially waiting to get a glimpse of Dhanush’s character, may have left wanting for more, but the Russo brothers, the film’s makers, have promised that there is more to Dhanush’s character in the movie.

Joe Russo, during an interactive session on Twitter space, revealed the plans of developing The Gray Man into a cinematic universe. And he noted that Dhanush’s character is so fascinating that a spin-off is very much on his mind.

“Dhanush plays one of the top assassins of the world. He’s sent after Ryan’s character in the movie. He’s got two incredible fights in the film. Anthony and I are Dhanush’s fans. We wrote this role specifically for him. He’s a sort of classic badass character, who shows up to combat the hero and complicate the film. He’s a fun character. He’s unique. Dhanush has a great presence on the camera. The character is almost mystical in a way. If the audience like this film, we expand the storytelling from here. This character is a fascinating character to move forward in that world,” he said.

The Gray Man marks Dhanush’s second outing in Hollywood. He made his Hollywood debut in 2018 with The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir.

The film revolves around the life-and-death game played between the characters of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The trailer promises a non-stop flow of action scenes that plays out in exotic locations around the world. It is also believed to be Netflix’s most expensive movie to date.