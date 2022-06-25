scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 25, 2022
‘A sad day for America’: Taylor Swift, Padma Lakshmi lead celebrities in reacting to US Supreme Court’s overturning of landmark Roe v Wade ruling

Several celebrities reacted to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling after nearly 50 years.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 25, 2022 12:03:16 pm
hollywood reacts roe v wade rulingSeveral celebrities reacted to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling after nearly 50 years. (Photo: Taylor Swift, Padma Lakshmi/Instagram)

Singer Taylor Swift is ‘terrified’ over the US Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to abortion. She wrote on Twitter, “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.” Several celebrities joined her in reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling after nearly 50 years.

Frozen actor Josh Gad expressed his ‘rage’ over the decision as he tweeted, “You don’t need 280 characters today. Just one word: Rage.” Actor-director Aisha Tyler called the decision a “terrible tragedy” as she wrote on Twitter, “This is a dark day in American history. The Supreme Court destroyed womens’ right to choose. The result will shatter women’s lives, make children & families poorer, increase the financial burden on men & erode the American economy. This is a terrible tragedy for all of us.”

The US Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognised a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion and legalised it nationwide.

Actor Alyssa Milano, in a series of tweets, expressed her disappointment. She wrote, “Today’s Supreme Court ruling overturning #RoeVsWade will have deadly consequences, with the harm falling hardest on people of color who already face disproportionate discrimination in our country and grapple with a severe maternal mortality crisis.” In the following tweet, she mentioned, “If abortion is banned nationwide, pregnancy-related deaths could increase 21 percent nationwide, and 33 percent among Black women. Banning abortion will disproportionately impact people of color, LGBTQ+ communities, people struggling to make ends meet, young people, and those living in rural areas.” She concluded, “Banning abortion is about controlling women and trans men. It is about white supremacy, the patriarchy and misogyny. It’s a sad day for America.”

Check out how other celebrities reacted to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade ruling

Following the US Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling eliminating the nationwide right to abortion that it had recognized nearly 50 years ago in its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, demand for abortion pills, which can be prescribed through online telemedicine visits, will likely rise.

