‘A sad day for America’: Taylor Swift, Padma Lakshmi lead celebrities in reacting to US Supreme Court’s overturning of landmark Roe v Wade ruling

Singer Taylor Swift is ‘terrified’ over the US Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to abortion. She wrote on Twitter, “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.” Several celebrities joined her in reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling after nearly 50 years.

Frozen actor Josh Gad expressed his ‘rage’ over the decision as he tweeted, “You don’t need 280 characters today. Just one word: Rage.” Actor-director Aisha Tyler called the decision a “terrible tragedy” as she wrote on Twitter, “This is a dark day in American history. The Supreme Court destroyed womens’ right to choose. The result will shatter women’s lives, make children & families poorer, increase the financial burden on men & erode the American economy. This is a terrible tragedy for all of us.”

The US Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognised a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion and legalised it nationwide.

Actor Alyssa Milano, in a series of tweets, expressed her disappointment. She wrote, “Today’s Supreme Court ruling overturning #RoeVsWade will have deadly consequences, with the harm falling hardest on people of color who already face disproportionate discrimination in our country and grapple with a severe maternal mortality crisis.” In the following tweet, she mentioned, “If abortion is banned nationwide, pregnancy-related deaths could increase 21 percent nationwide, and 33 percent among Black women. Banning abortion will disproportionately impact people of color, LGBTQ+ communities, people struggling to make ends meet, young people, and those living in rural areas.” She concluded, “Banning abortion is about controlling women and trans men. It is about white supremacy, the patriarchy and misogyny. It’s a sad day for America.”

Today’s Supreme Court ruling overturning #RoeVsWade will have deadly consequences, with the harm falling hardest on people of color who already face disproportionate discrimination in our country and grapple with a severe maternal mortality crisis. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 24, 2022

People will still get abortions. These procedures won’t stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned. This will only prevent safe, legal abortions from taking place. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 24, 2022

And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people……🙏🏿🙏🏿https://t.co/8gFi0AbNSQ — Viola Davis (@violadavis) June 24, 2022

Everybody gets a gun but nobody gets bodily autonomy. America. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) June 24, 2022

I am enraged. What happened today is not only a disgusting step backward for women – undermining our ability to make decisions for our own bodies… but it’s also dangerous. You didn’t ban abortion, you banned access to SAFE abortion. #BansOffOurBodies — Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) June 24, 2022

I’m past disgusted w/ my country and their constant inability to protect one another’s right & keep their word. How u overturning the wrong things? So many things to overturn that make sense. But this is what you chose?? — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) June 24, 2022

