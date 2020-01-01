A Quiet Place Part 2 trailer: Emily Blunt battles monsters and humans in the sequel

Emily Blunt reprises her role in A Quiet Place Part 2. Emily Blunt reprises her role in A Quiet Place Part 2.

The trailer of A Quiet Place Part 2 is out, and it takes us back to the world of silence that was created by John Krasinski in 2018 film A Quiet Place. Starring Emily Blunt in the lead role, this movie expands the universe that was established in the first part.

The trailer opens with a flashback of the havoc that forced the Abbott family to live in seclusion. At the end of the first film, the father, played by Krasinski, sacrificed himself to save his family. Now, Blunt’s character has taken up the job of protector.

Watch the trailer of A Quiet Place Part 2 here:

We are told more about the world as we meet a few new characters in this two-and-a-half-minute trailer. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou join the cast this time as the Abbott family is trying to survive in a world where monsters are alerted by sound, and so everyone has to stay quiet at all times. The kids from the first film, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, reprise their roles.

It looks like the monsters are not the only threats this time. From the dialogues, we can comprehend that there are villainous humans in this world too.

John Krasinski dons the director’s hat again for A Quiet Place Part 2, which will hit screens in March 2020.

