scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 29, 2021
Most read

A Quiet Place Part II: Ryan Reynolds won’t stay silent about how much he liked John Krasinski’s horror film

Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to share his appreciation for the film and joked that he "won’t be silent about how good A Quiet Place Part II was.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 29, 2021 4:29:49 pm
A Quiet Place Part II, quiet place part 2A Quiet Place Part II released in the US on May 28. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds watched A Quiet Place Part II and absolutely loved it. He took to Twitter to share his appreciation for the film and joked that he “won’t be silent about how good the” movie was. Reynolds’ tweet read, “My friend @johnkrasinski can try to shush me all he wants but I won’t be silent about how good the second @quietplacemovie is. I will not scream it, though. That would be indecorous.”

Krasinski returns as director in the sequel. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe reprised their roles from the previous film. Since Krasinski’s character died in the first movie, he returns only in flashback scenes this time. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou joined the franchise with the sequel.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The film has received extremely positive critical reviews. It has a score of 90 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “A nerve-wracking continuation of its predecessor, A Quiet Place Part II expands the terrifying world of the franchise without losing track of its heart.”

Krasinski and Blunt played the Abbotts in the original film, a couple who are trying hard to survive in a world with their children in which they cannot make noise beyond whispers for the fear of blind otherworldly monsters who are extremely sensitive to sound. At the end of the film, Krasinski’s character, Lee, sacrifices himself to save his family.

A Quiet Place Part II released in the US on May 28.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sushmita Sen poses 'universe', daughters Renee, Alisah, 12 photos together
Renee and Alisah are Sushmita Sen’s ‘universe’, see photos

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 29: Latest News

Advertisement
x