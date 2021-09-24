A Quiet Place 2 set to release in theatres in India on this date

The sequel to 2018 hit film A Quiet Place is finally set to release in India. Emily Blunt starrer A Quiet Place Part II will have a theatrical and IMAX release on October 8, Viacom18 Studios said in a statement on Friday.

Directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place Part II is a follow-up to its first part and will take the escapades of the Abbott family with the destructive, sound attuned alien forces ahead.

Also starring Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and Djimon Hounsou, A Quiet Place Part II released in the US in May this year, becoming the biggest grossing Hollywood movies of 2021 so far.

John Krasinski, who also starred in the first part as Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt’s) husband Lee Abbott, returns to direct the sequel. He has also written the script, based on characters developed by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

The official synopsis of the horror film reads, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

A Quiet Place Part II has been produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and John Krasinski