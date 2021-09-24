scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 24, 2021
MUST READ

A Quiet Place 2 set to release in theatres in India on this date

A Quiet Place Part II is a follow-up to the 2018 hit film. It was originally scheduled to release worldwide in March 2018 but the studio postponed it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 24, 2021 9:24:19 pm
a quiet place 2 india release dateA Quiet Place Part II has been directed by John Krasinski.

The sequel to 2018 hit film A Quiet Place is finally set to release in India. Emily Blunt starrer A Quiet Place Part II will have a theatrical and IMAX release on October 8, Viacom18 Studios said in a statement on Friday.

Directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place Part II is a follow-up to its first part and will take the escapades of the Abbott family with the destructive, sound attuned alien forces ahead.

Also read |Third A Quiet Place movie in works, set to debut in March 2023

Also starring Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and Djimon Hounsou, A Quiet Place Part II released in the US in May this year, becoming the biggest grossing Hollywood movies of 2021 so far.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

John Krasinski, who also starred in the first part as Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt’s) husband Lee Abbott, returns to direct the sequel. He has also written the script, based on characters developed by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

Also read |A Quiet Place Part II: Ryan Reynolds won’t stay silent about how much he liked John Krasinski’s horror film
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The official synopsis of the horror film reads, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

A Quiet Place Part II has been produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and John Krasinski

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan, janhvi kapoor, sara ali khan, ananya panday photos
Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor: 16 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 24: Latest News

Advertisement