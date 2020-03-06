A Quiet Place 2 early reactions: Critics praise the ‘riveting’ sequel

A Quiet Place Part II releases on March 18, 2020. A Quiet Place Part II releases on March 18, 2020.

Early reactions to A Quiet Place II are quite positive. The film is the direct sequel to the acclaimed 2018 horror film A Quiet Place, directed by John Krasinski. Krasinski also starred in the movie alongside wife and actor Emily Blunt.

Krasinski returns to helm the movie and Blunt is back in the lead role. Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are also making a comeback, while Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou are joining the franchise.

Collider’s Steve Weintraub tweeted, “#AQuietPlacePartII is a great sequel that expands the world. Had me on the edge of my seat the entire time. Movie is an hour and 45 minutes and when it ended wanted more. Is it too early to talk about #AQuietPlace3?”

Uproxx’s Mike Ryan wrote, “A QUIET PLACE PART II is “Tension: The Movie.” I have a stomach ache now from how tense this movie is. (Also, this turned out to be a surprisingly great Cillian Murphy movie.)”

Comicbook.com’s Chris Killian shared, “The use of sound in #AQuietPlace Part 2 is still so vital. In what could easily have been a retread, @johnkrasinski finds unbelievably creative ways to keep the movie’s niche from getting stale. The entire cast is fantastic and it’s riveting from top to bottom. @quietplacemovie.”

Rotten Tomatoes’ Joel Meares complimented the film over its scares. He tweeted, “Kudos to John Krasinski and co: #AQuietPlace Part II delivers. Millicent Simmonds is my new Ripley — owns the film. (And yes, some great scares.)”

A Quiet Place Part II releases on March 18, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd