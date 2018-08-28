A Private War trailer: Rosamund Pike stars as the plucky war correspondent Marie Colvin

A Private War is a biopic on the intrepid British war journalist Marie Colvin (Rosamund Pike). A Private War is a biopic on the intrepid British war journalist Marie Colvin (Rosamund Pike).

The trailer of A Private War, a biopic on the intrepid British war journalist Marie Colvin, is out. Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) plays Colvin in the Matthew Heineman directorial. The trailer sheds light on the sheer courage and conviction of Marie Colvin. Rosamund is also seen sporting Colvin’s distinctive eye patch. The war correspondent lost her eye while covering the Sri Lankan Civil War in 2001.

Colvin was sui generis even among other conflict reporters working in war torn regions around the world. She did whatever it takes in her unrelenting pursuit of truth, not caring about her life. Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades films) plays Colvin’s photographer Paul Conroy. A Private War also stars Stanley Tucci and Tom Hollander.

The synopsis of A Private War states, “In a world where journalism is under attack, Marie Colvin (Academy Award nominee Rosamund Pike) is one of the most celebrated war correspondents of our time. Colvin is an utterly fearless and rebellious spirit, driven to the frontlines of conflicts across the globe to give voice to the voiceless, while constantly testing the limits between bravery and bravado. After being hit by a grenade in Sri Lanka, she wears a distinctive eye patch and is still as comfortable sipping martinis with London’s elite as she is confronting dictators. Colvin sacrifices loving relationships, and over time, her personal life starts to unravel as the trauma she’s witnessed takes its toll. Yet, her mission to show the true cost of war leads her — along with renowned war photographer Paul Conroy (Jamie Dornan) — to embark on the most dangerous assignment of their lives in the besieged Syrian city of Homs. Based on the extraordinary life of Marie Colvin, A PRIVATE WAR is brought to the screen by Academy Award nominee and critically acclaimed documentary filmmaker Matthew Heineman in his pulse-pounding narrative feature debut.”

