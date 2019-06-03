A diminished Godzilla still bests Rocketman, Ma

The latest iteration of the Godzilla franchise took over the top spot from Aladdin and roared louder than Elton John at the weekend box office, but it still left a notably smaller footprint on North American theaters than its city-wrecking predecessors.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment’s sequel to 2014’s Godzilla, was brought down to size by poor reviews and middling interest from moviegoers, selling 49 million dollars in tickets, according to studio estimates Sunday.

While still good enough for No. 1, that total was 10-15 million dollarsoff industry expectations and close to half of the 93 million dollar debut of the previous Godzilla movie.

Still, the weekend, led by one of the most classic movie monsters, brought Hollywood’s summer season into full swing. Last week’s top film, Disney’s live-action, blue-Will Smith “Aladdin” remake, slid to second with $42 million in its second weekend. And a rush of newcomers, including the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” and the Octavia Spencer-led horror film “Ma,” swelled theaters with a variety of options.

Dexter Fletcher’s fantastical Elton John biopic Rocketman, starring Taron Egerton, didn’t launch with the same bravado as last year’s Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. But it opened solidly in third with 25 million dollars. The weekend’s most profitable release, by percentage, was likely the Blumhouse Production thriller Ma, which made 18.2 million dollars against a 5 million dollar budget.

Even with a toothless Godzilla, the weekend was up drastically — 62 per cent, according to Comscore — from the same weekend last year, when the swiftly forgotten Solo was in its second weekend.

Part of the appeal of giant monster films from a studio standpoint is their popularity in Asia. This Godzilla fared best in China, opening there with 70 million dollars. It made 130 million dollars internationally overall.

But in Godzilla, some see a flagging franchise of unrealized potential. In its three recent blockbuster iterations going back to Gareth Edwards’ 1998 Sony release, none have drawn much praise from fans or critics. This latest one, directed by Michael Dougherty, has a 40 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Warner Bros is developing a face-off movie between Godzilla and King Kong, who was last featured in Kong: Skull Island. That 2017 release opened with 61 million dollars and went on to make 566 million dollars worldwide. Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros., believes the 200-million dollar budgeted King of the Monsters can keep drawing moviegoers to the studio’s ongoing monster franchises.

“The avid fans of Godzilla came out Thursday and Friday,” said Goldstein. “The real key for us is how broadly can we expand over the next couple weeks? Can we hold on to an interest that’s wider than the regular Godzilla fans? I think we can.”

In Godzilla’s shadow, counterprogramming thrived. Coming off its acclaimed premiere at the Cannes Film Festival , Rocketman, which Elton John executive produced, opened well if not spectacularly for Paramount Pictures. The R-rated biopic cost about 40 million dollars to make.

Aiming to capitalize on the British singer’s worldwide appeal, the stars of Rocketman have circled the globe ahead of release. It added 19.2 million dollars internationally. In Russia, the film’s local distributor cut out scenes depicting homosexual activity and drug use. John and the filmmakers criticized the move as “a sad reflection of the divided world we still live in.”

Though Rocketman shares much with Bohemian Rhapsody — including Fletcher, who helmed the Mercury film after Bryan Singer departed production — its makers have sought to distance it from last year’s Oscar-winning 900-million dollar sensation.

“That movie is a unicorn,” Egerton said in Cannes. “Our movie is a different animal.”

Ma, fashioned by Blumhouse as the production company’s contemporary answer to Misery, reteams Spencer with “The Help” director Tate Taylor. Spencer’s first solo lead performance drew an especially diverse audience, 57 percent of which was female.

“The best news this weekend was for the industry itself,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. “Even if the top movie didn’t earn 100 million dollars, we had a big up weekend and we need more of those to get out of this deficit that we’ve been in since basically the beginning of the year.”

The news, though, wasn’t good for Booksmart, the acclaimed teen comedy starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever. Amid its disappointing wide-release opening last weekend, director Olivia Wilde appealed on social media for fans to support a movie “made by and about women.” On its second weekend, Booksmart couldn’t turn it around, earning 3.3 million dollars on 2,518 screens.

Overseas, Cannes’ Palme d’Or winner Parasite, a social satire from Korean director Bong Joon-ho, opened with 24.6 million dollars. That was driven largely by stellar sales in South Korea where Bong’s raucous thriller easily outpaced Godzilla.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included.