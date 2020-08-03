A Call to Spy trailer: Radhika Apte plays Indian-origin British spy Noor Inayat Khan

Radhika Apte plays the role of a spy tasked with undermining Nazi activities. (Photo: IFC Films) Radhika Apte plays the role of a spy tasked with undermining Nazi activities. (Photo: IFC Films)

A trailer for A Call to Spy is out. The World War II-set espionage thriller tells the true story of women who were recruited as spies by the administration of Winston Churchill to sabotage Nazi operations in France.

The British were almost wholly unaware of what was going on in occupied France at the beginning of the war. Thus women, who would presumably not be doubted overmuch by the Nazis, were inducted into the espionage operations to learn about Nazi activities and undermine them if possible.

The heroines of the film are the spymistress Vera Atkins (Stana Katic) and her recruits — Sarah Megan Thomas’s Virginia Hall and our own Radhika Apte’s Noor Inayat Khan. Megan Thomas has also written the screenplay.

The trailer shows the would-be spies being considered first and then trained. We know the Soviets were fond of using women as spies, but that the British too used them, on a smaller scale, is not as well known. The movie looks compelling, both in terms of what it is about and also how it looks. This fascinating story has rarely been told in films.

A Call to Spy seems to be focusing on the characters instead of events, which is always welcome. We are presented the context, but only in rudimentary terms to explain how dangerous the job was.

Also Read | Meet Noor Inayat Khan, the Indian-origin British spy who may soon be on coins in UK

The cast, also featuring Linus Roache, Rossif Sutherland and Samuel Roukin, looks strong as well.

The trailer says A Call to Spy will release in theaters and VOD on October 2 in the US.

