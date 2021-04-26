Oscars 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Daniel Kaluuya wins Best Supporting Actor

The Academy Awards 2021 are currently underway. The awards are organised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Also called Oscars, the awards ceremony is being held from two locations in Los Angeles: Union Station and Dolby Theatre. Dolby Theatre has been a venue for Oscars since 2001. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Academy decided not to hold a virtual event.
Mank leads the ceremony this year with 10 nominations. The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 follow it with six nominations each. The ceremony will be produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh.
Despite how 2020 was driven by a global pandemic, the jury still has too many options to choose winners from. In the Best Picture category, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7 are the nominees.
Several nominees are at the cusp of creating history with their potential wins. Riz Ahmed, if he wins for his performance in Sound of Metal, will become the first Muslim actor to win a Best Actor Oscar. Anthony Hopkins, if he wins the same award, will be the oldest Best Actor Oscar winner. If Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao takes the Oscar for Best Director, she will only be the second female director to do so. Also, she will be the first woman of colour to have received the honour.
Apart from the main ceremony, there will also be a pre-show and post-show. Unlike in the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards, if a nominee is unwilling to get to the venue due to the fear of Covid-19, they will not have an option to attend the ceremony via Zoom.
Are you ready for the Academy Awards 2021?
The winner of Best Supporting Actor is - Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah. The other nominations in the category were - Sacha Baron Cohen for The Trial of the Chicago 7, Leslie Odom Jr. for One Night in Miami, Paul Raci in Sound of Metal and Lakeith Stanfield for Judas and the Black Messiah.
Another Round (Denmark) in Danish, directed by Thomas Vinterberg, wins Best International Feature Film. The film stars Mads Mikkelsen in the lead role.
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller from The Father wins the Best Adapted Screenplay.
Emerald Fennell wins the Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman at the 93rd Academy Awards. She is also the director of the film.
Regina King takes the stage as Academy Awards begin. The ceremony is being conducted in a socially distanced manner, and is also maskless.
The nominations for Best Animated Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards are - Onward, Over the Moon, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Soul, Wolfwalkers.
The nominations for Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards are - Another Round, Better Days, Collective, The Man Who Sold His Skin, Quo Vadis, Aida?.
The nominations for Best Supporting Actor at the 93rd Academy Awards are - Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah, Sacha Baron Cohen for The Trial of the Chicago 7, Leslie Odom Jr. for One Night in Miami, Paul Raci in Sound of Metal and Lakeith Stanfield for Judas and the Black Messiah.
We have five talented actresses vying for the Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 93rd Academy Awards — Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari, Amanda Seyfried for Mank, Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent MovieFilm, Olivia Colman for The Father and Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy.
This year, the nominations for Best Director are – David Fincher for Mank, Lee Isaac Chug for Minari, Chloe Zhao for Nomadland, Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman and Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round.
This year, the nominations for the Best Actor award at the 93rd Academy Awards are – Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Steven Yeun for Minari, Anthony Hopkins for The Father and Gary Oldman for Mank.
This year, the nominations for the Best Actress award are – Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman, Frances McDormand for Nomadland, Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman, Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday.
The nominations for the Best Film at the 93rd Academy Awards are - Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Mank, MInari, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Father.
The ceremony will broadcast as it happens in Los Angeles on both Star Movies and Star World channels. Although in the US the event will take place on Sunday night, in India the timing is Monday, 5:30 am to 8:30 am. Star Movies and Star World will also repeat telecast the ceremony at 8:30 pm on Monday.