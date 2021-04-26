Oscars 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Daniel Kaluuya wins Best Supporting Actor

Oscars 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The ceremony is currently underway from Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, FILE)

The Academy Awards 2021 are currently underway. The awards are organised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Also called Oscars, the awards ceremony is being held from two locations in Los Angeles: Union Station and Dolby Theatre. Dolby Theatre has been a venue for Oscars since 2001. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Academy decided not to hold a virtual event.

Mank leads the ceremony this year with 10 nominations. The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 follow it with six nominations each. The ceremony will be produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh.

Also Read | Oscars 2021: When and where to watch the 93rd Academy Awards

Despite how 2020 was driven by a global pandemic, the jury still has too many options to choose winners from. In the Best Picture category, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7 are the nominees.

Also Read | Oscars 2021 predictions: Nomadland should take the Best Picture trophy

Several nominees are at the cusp of creating history with their potential wins. Riz Ahmed, if he wins for his performance in Sound of Metal, will become the first Muslim actor to win a Best Actor Oscar. Anthony Hopkins, if he wins the same award, will be the oldest Best Actor Oscar winner. If Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao takes the Oscar for Best Director, she will only be the second female director to do so. Also, she will be the first woman of colour to have received the honour.

Apart from the main ceremony, there will also be a pre-show and post-show. Unlike in the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards, if a nominee is unwilling to get to the venue due to the fear of Covid-19, they will not have an option to attend the ceremony via Zoom.

Are you ready for the Academy Awards 2021?