7 things you should know about Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs

Ahead of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s India release, we think it is fair to look at acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s first full-length feature film which brought him worldwide success and acclaim — the 1992 heist film Reservoir Dogs.

Many years have passed since Reservoir Dogs hit silver screens. However, there are still some interesting facts about the crime-thriller that remain an open secret till date.

1. American singing sensation Madonna, who is a topic of discussion in the movie, expressed her admiration for the movie post its release. However, she refuted Quentin Tarantino’s interpretation of her iconic track “Like a Virgin.” It is said that the singer even gave a signed copy of her album Erotica to Tarantino.

2. Tarantino originally wanted to play the role of Mr Pink in the movie. However, he let various actors audition for the part because he wanted to be fair. When Steve Buscemi came to audition for the part, the filmmaker let him know that he had penned the part of Mr Pink for himself and Buscemi better deliver if he wants to be a part of the film. The rest, as they say, is history.

3. Michael Madsen, who played the role of Mr Blonde in the movie, had considerable difficulty in filming torture scenes as he has an aversion to anything violent. In fact, the actor refused to kick Kirk Baltz’s character in the film.

4. During an interview with the BBC, Quentin Tarantino had revealed that he is quite happy with the fact that Reservoir Dogs often features in the top ten heist films of all time. And this is an achievement, considering the movie didn’t actually show the heist.

5. Reservoir Dogs was filmed in only 35 days.

6. Mr Blonde’s Cadillac Coupe de Ville belonged to Michael Madsen. Owing to its small budget, the makers couldn’t afford to rent a car for the character.

7. American pop singer Pink has revealed in several of her interviews that her stage name is inspired by Reservoir Dogs’ Mr Pink.

Reservoir Dogs is available for streaming on Netflix.