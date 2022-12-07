scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

38 women accuse James Toback of sexual misconduct in lawsuit

James Toback was nominated for an Oscar for writing 1991′s Bugsy, and his career in Hollywood has spanned more than 40 years.

James TobackFILE - In this Nov. 10, 2014, file photo, James Toback arrives at the 2014 AFI Fest "The Gambler" in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

More than three dozen women have filed a lawsuit in New York against writer and director James Toback, accusing him of sexual abuse. The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Monday, comes after New York state last month instituted a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over sexual assault claims even if they took place decades ago, waiving statutes of limitations.

Accusations that Toback had engaged in sexual abuse going back years surfaced in late 2017, first reported by the Los Angeles Times as the #MeToo movement gained attention.

Also Read |Amber Heard appeals Johnny Depp defamation verdict six months after trial

In 2018, Los Angeles prosecutors said the statutes of limitations had expired in five cases they reviewed, and they declined to bring criminal charges against Toback. Information on attorneys or representatives for Toback was not available; he has denied the allegations made against him.

Fifteen of the women are named as plaintiffs in the New York suit, while another 23 are listed as Jane Does; in addition to Toback, the Harvard Club of New York City is also listed as a defendant, with some of the women saying they were abused there.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

An email seeking comment was sent to the club. Toback was nominated for an Oscar for writing 1991′s Bugsy, and his career in Hollywood has spanned more than 40 years.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 09:18:56 am
Next Story

Fake mark sheets of 18 universities sold on WhatsApp, gang arrested in Bengaluru

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun visits Russia to promote Pushpa: The Rise
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close