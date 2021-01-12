30th Gotham Awards: Complete winners list

Here are all the winners from the 30th Gotham Awards.

The first major award ceremony of 2021, the 30th Gotham Awards was held in a hybrid format in New York on January 11. Nomadland stood out as the big winner at the ceremony.

Eleven competitive awards were handed out at the 30th Gotham Awards, which also honoured Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Steve McQueen, Ryan Murphy and the ensemble cast of The Trial of the Chicago 7. Boseman’s widow Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman accepted his award and gave an emotional speech.

For the first time in the history of Gotham Awards, all the nominations in the Best Feature category were helmed by female directors.

Here is a list of winners of the 30th Gotham Awards:

Best Feature – Nomadland

Best Actor – Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Best Actress – Nicole Beharie (Miss Juneteenth)

Best Documentary – A Thousand Cuts, Time

Best International Feature – Identifying Features

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award – Andrew Patterson (The Vast of Night)

Best Screenplay – Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version), Dan Sallitt (Fourteen)

Breakthrough Actor – Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami)

Breakthrough Series (Long Form) – Watchmen

Breakthrough Series (Short Form) – I May Destroy You

Audience Award – Nomadland