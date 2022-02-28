SAG Awards 2022 full winners’ list: CODA and Squid Game create history, here are all the winners

The 28th edition of Screen Actors Guild Awards, often shortened to SAG Awards, were given out Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The awards, presented by an organisation called SAG-AFTRA or Screen Actors Guild, celebrated cinema and television acting performances of the preceding year.

While Will Smith (King Richard) and Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) took home the trophies in leading role categories in films, Michael Keaton (Dopesick) and Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) were bestowed with top acting statuettes in television.

There were also a lot of firsts in this this iteration of SAG Awards, courtesy Netflix’s Squid Game and Apple’s CODA. For instance, Lee Jung-jae, the lead actor of Squid Game, became the first Asian male actor to get an individual nomination in Best Male Actor in a Drama series and also went on to win. Jung Ho-yeon also created history by taking home the trophy in female category.

Similarly, for CODA, which became the first film with a mostly deaf cast to take home a SAG trophy, Troy Kotsur also became the first deaf actor to score a win in SAG Awards. Earlier, he had created a record for being the first hearing-impaired actor nominated for an SAG Award.

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s Succession went into the awards show with most nominations (five). Here is the full list:

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith – King Richard as Richard Williams (WINNER)

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos as Desi Arnaz

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog as Phil Burbank

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM! as Jonathan Larson

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth as Lord Macbeth

Will Smith in a still from King Richard. Will Smith in a still from King Richard.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye as Tammy Faye Bakker (WINNER)

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter as Leda Caruso

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci as Patrizia Reggiani

Jennifer Hudson – Respect as Aretha Franklin

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos as Lucille Ball

Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin in a scene from CODA. (Apple TV+ via AP) Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin in a scene from CODA. (Apple TV+ via AP)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur – CODA as Frank Rossi (WINNER)

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar as Charlie Maguire

Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza as Jon Peters

Jared Leto – House of Gucci as Paolo Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog as Peter Gordon

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story as Anita (WINNER)

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast as Ma

Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley as Dr. Lilith Ritter

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog as Rose Gordon

Ruth Negga – Passing as Clare Bellew

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

CODA – Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (WINNER)

Belfast – Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Ciarán Hinds, and Colin Morgan

Don’t Look Up – Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Mescudi, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, and Meryl Streep

House of Gucci – Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, and Al Pacino

King Richard – Jon Bernthal, Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, and Will Smith

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

No Time to Die (WINNER)

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time To Die marks Daniel Craig’s final appearance as James Bond. (Photo: MGM) No Time To Die marks Daniel Craig’s final appearance as James Bond. (Photo: MGM)

Television

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu) as Dr. Samuel Finnix (WINNER)

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO) as Armond

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage (HBO) as Jonathan Levy

Ewan McGregor – Halston (Netflix) as Halston

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO) as Detective Colin Zabel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO) as Marianne “Mare” Sheehan (WINNER)

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) as Tanya McQuoid

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic) as Aretha Franklin

Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix) as Alexandra “Alex” Russell

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO) as Helen Fahey

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix) as Seong Gi-hun (WINNER)

Brian Cox – Succession (HBO) as Logan Roy

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+) as Cory Ellison

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO) as Roman Roy

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jung Ho-Yeon – Squid Game (Netflix) as Kang Sae-byeok (WINNER)

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+) as Alexandra “Alex” Levy

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) as June Osborne

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO) as Siobhan “Shiv” Roy

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO) as Kendall Roy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) as Ted Lasso (WINNER)

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method (Netflix) as Sandy Kominsky

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) as Roy Kent

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Charles Haden-Savage

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) as Deborah Vance (WINNER)

Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu) as Catherine the Great

Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix) as Ji-Yoon Kim

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) as Keeley Jones

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) as Rebecca Welton

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Succession (HBO) – Nicholas Braun, Juliana Canfield, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Dagmara Domińczyk, Peter Friedman, Jihae, Justine Lupe, Matthew Macfadyen, Dasha Nekrasova, Scott Nicholson, David Rasche, Alan Ruck, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Fisher Stevens, Jeremy Strong, and Zoë Winters (WINNER)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) – Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Ann Dowd, O. T. Fagbenle, Joseph Fiennes, Sam Jaeger, Max Minghella, Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, and Samira Wiley

The Morning Show (Apple TV+) – Jennifer Aniston, Shari Belafonte, Eli Bildner, Néstor Carbonell, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Amber Friendly, Janina Gavankar, Valeria Golino, Tara Karsian, Hannah Leder, Greta Lee, Julianna Margulies, Joe Marinelli, Michelle Meredith, Ruairi O’Connor, Joe Pacheco, Karen Pittman, Victoria Tate, Desean Terry, and Reese Witherspoon

Squid Game (Netflix) – Heo Sung-tae, Jun Young-soo, Jung Ho-Yeon, Kim Joo-ryoung, Lee Byung-hun, Lee Jung-jae, Oh Young-Soo, Park Hae-soo, Anupam Tripathi, and Wi Ha-jun

Yellowstone (Paramount Network) – Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Ian Bohen, Eden Brolin, Kevin Costner, Hugh Dillon, Luke Grimes, Hassie Harrison, Cole Hauser, Jennifer Landon, Finn Little, Brecken Merrill, Will Patton, Piper Perabo, Kelly Reilly, Denim Richards, Taylor Sheridan, Forrie J. Smith, and Jefferson White

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Oliver Putnam

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) – Annette Badland, Kola Bokinni, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernández, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, and Hannah Waddingham (WINNER)

The Great (Hulu) – Julian Barratt, Belinda Bromilow, Sacha Dhawan, Elle Fanning, Phoebe Fox, Bayo Gbadamosi, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Nicholas Hoult, Florence Keith-Roach, Gwilym Lee, and Charity Wakefield

Hacks (HBO Max) – Rose Abdoo, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs, Hannah Einbinder, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Christopher McDonald, Jean Smart, and Megan Stalter

The Kominsky Method (Netflix) – Jenna Lyng Adams, Sarah Baker, Casey Thomas Brown, Michael Douglas, Lisa Edelstein, Ashleigh LaThrop, Emily Osment, Haley Joel Osment, Paul Reiser, Graham Rogers, Melissa Tang, and Kathleen Turner

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) – Aaron Dominguez, Selena Gomez, Jackie Hoffman, Jayne Houdyshell, Steve Martin, Amy Ryan, and Martin Short

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Squid Game (Netflix)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+)

Loki (Disney+)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award: Helen Mirren