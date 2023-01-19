scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Oscar 2023 nominations to be announced by Riz Ahmed, Allison Williams

The 2023 Oscars nominations are scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on January 24 from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Riz Ahmed and Allison WilliamsRiz Ahmed and Allison Williams will announce the nominees for the 95th Oscars. (Photo: TheAcademy/Twitter)
Listen to this article
Oscar 2023 nominations to be announced by Riz Ahmed, Allison Williams
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed, who last year won his first Oscar, along with Allison Williams has been tapped to announce the nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based entertainment news outlet, the nominations are scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on January 24 from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater. As per the outlet, they will air live on ABC’s Good Morning America, the ABC morning show announced Wednesday.

Also Read |Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda details what goes behind an Oscar campaign: ‘Tired of misinformation and people using it for cheap publicity’

Further, the nomination announcement will stream live on Goodmorningamerica.com, ABC News Live, Disney+, Oscars.org, Oscar.com and the Academy’s social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Ahmed won the 2022 Oscar for best live-action short film for his short film The Long Goodbye, alongside director Aneil Karia.

Previously, he was nominated for his performance in Sound of Metal. His other credits include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the miniseries The Night Of, for which he won an Emmy.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Meanwhile, Williams has starred in M3GAN, She also served as an executive producer on the film. Her other credits include HBO’s Girls, the Oscar-winning film Get Out and the TV movie Peter Pan Live!.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC on March 12. The ceremony will stream on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 12:30 IST
Next Story

‘We connected over food’: How Bodhi and Yash’s beautiful love story survived against all odds

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapoor fam jam alia kareena ranbir karisma neet
Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor take us inside ‘best best night’ with Alia, Ranbir, Kareena and Saif
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close