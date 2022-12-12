2023 Golden Globe Awards nominations LIVE UPDATES: RRR bags Best Picture – Non-English Language nomination

After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked the Golden Globes broadcast off television for a year, the annual film and television awards announced nominations on Monday.
Golden Globes is a major name in the award spectrum and is often touted to be the trendsetters for major winners.
Here is the complete list of 2023 Golden Globe Awards nominations:
Best motion picture — drama
Actor in a motion picture — drama
Actress in a motion picture — drama
Best motion picture — musical or comedy
Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Supporting actor in a motion picture
Supporting actress in a motion picture
Director — motion picture
Screenplay — motion picture
Best Picture – Non-English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Motion picture — animated
Best Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Original song — motion picture
Television series — drama
Actor in a television series — drama
Best Supporting Actor – Television Series
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
John Turturro – Severance
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Best Supporting Actress – Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Julia Garner – Ozark
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Best Musical/Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Actress in a television series — musical or comedy
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
2023 Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 10, 2023 in the US. The awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.