scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

2023 Golden Globe Awards nominations LIVE UPDATES: RRR bags Best Picture – Non-English Language nomination

2023 Golden Globe nominees: 2023 Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 10, 2023 in the US. The awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Golden Globe Awards2023 Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 10, 2023. (Photo: Golden Globe Awards/Twitter)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked the Golden Globes broadcast off television for a year, the annual film and television awards announced nominations on Monday.

Golden Globes is a major name in the award spectrum and is often touted to be the trendsetters for major winners.

Here is the complete list of 2023 Golden Globe Awards nominations:

Best motion picture — drama

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...Premium
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...Premium
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge

Actor in a motion picture — drama

Actress in a motion picture — drama

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Supporting actor in a motion picture

Supporting actress in a motion picture

Director — motion picture

Screenplay — motion picture

Best Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Motion picture — animated

Best Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Original song — motion picture

Television series — drama

Actor in a television series — drama

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Severance

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

2023 Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 10, 2023 in the US. The awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-12-2022 at 07:16:00 pm
Next Story

Noida Authority updates dog policy, releases ‘dos and don’ts’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Sonarika Bhadoria’s dreamy roka ceremony with fiance Vikas Parashar
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close