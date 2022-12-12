2023 Golden Globe Awards nominations LIVE UPDATES: RRR bags Best Picture – Non-English Language nomination

After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked the Golden Globes broadcast off television for a year, the annual film and television awards announced nominations on Monday.

Golden Globes is a major name in the award spectrum and is often touted to be the trendsetters for major winners.

Here is the complete list of 2023 Golden Globe Awards nominations:

Best motion picture — drama

Actor in a motion picture — drama

Actress in a motion picture — drama

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Supporting actor in a motion picture

Supporting actress in a motion picture

Director — motion picture

Screenplay — motion picture

Best Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Motion picture — animated

Best Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Original song — motion picture

Television series — drama

Actor in a television series — drama

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Severance

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

2023 Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 10, 2023 in the US. The awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.