2020 People’s Choice Awards: The complete winners list

Here is the complete winners list of 2020 People's Choice Awards. (Photo: Sony Pictures/Disney/BTS/Instagram)

2020 People’s Choice Awards was held on November 16. The awards, as the name suggests, are decided on the basis of voting by fans and the general public.

Bad Boys for Life, BTS, Hamilton, The Kissing Booth 2, Keeping Up with the Kardashians were the big winners on Monday. The award ceremony also featured performances by Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle.

Here is the complete winners list:

People’s Champion Award

Tyler Perry

Fashion Icon Award

Tracee Ellis Ross

People’s Icon of 2020

Jennifer Lopez

Movie of 2020

Bad Boys for Life

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in a still from Bad Boys for Life. (Photo: Sony Pictures) Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in a still from Bad Boys for Life. (Photo: Sony Pictures)

Comedy Movie of 2020

The Kissing Booth 2

Action Movie of 2020

Mulan

Drama Movie of 2020

Hamilton

Family Movie of 2020

Onward

A still from Pixar’s Onward. (Photo: Pixar/Disney) A still from Pixar’s Onward. (Photo: Pixar/Disney)

Male Movie Star of 2020

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

Female Movie Star of 2020

Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss

Drama Movie Star of 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Comedy Movie Star of 2020

Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2

Action Movie Star of 2020

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Chris Hemsworth in Extraction. (Photo: Warner Bros) Chris Hemsworth in Extraction. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Show of 2020

Grey’s Anatomy

Drama Show of 2020

Riverdale

Comedy Show of 2020

Never Have I Ever

The Reality Show of 2020

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Competition Show of 2020

The Voice

Cole Sprouse in Riverdale. (Photo: The CW) Cole Sprouse in Riverdale. (Photo: The CW)

The Male TV Star of 2020

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

The Female TV Star of 2020

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

The Drama TV Star of 2020

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Comedy TV Star of 2020

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

Daytime Talk Show of 2020

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Nighttime Talk Show of 2020

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Competition Contestant of 2020

Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Reality Star of 2020

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Outer Banks

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

Wynonna Earp

Male Artist of 2020

Justin Bieber

Female Artist of 2020

Ariana Grande

Group of 2020

BTS

Song of 2020

“Dynamite,” BTS

Album of 2020

Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

Country Artist of 2020

Blake Shelton

Latin Artist of 2020

Becky G

New Artist of 2020

Doja Cat

Music Video of 2020

“Dynamite,” BTS

Collaboration of 2020

“WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Soundtrack Song of 2020

“Only The Young,” Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana

Social Celebrity of 2020

Ariana Grande

Comedy Act of 2020

Leslie Jones: Time Machine

