2020 People’s Choice Awards: The complete winners list

2020 People’s Choice Awards was held on November 16. The awards, as the name suggests, are decided on the basis of voting by fans and the general public.
Bad Boys for Life, BTS, Hamilton, The Kissing Booth 2, Keeping Up with the Kardashians were the big winners on Monday. The award ceremony also featured performances by Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle.
Here is the complete winners list:
People’s Champion Award
Tyler Perry
Fashion Icon Award
Tracee Ellis Ross
People’s Icon of 2020
Jennifer Lopez
Movie of 2020
Bad Boys for Life
Comedy Movie of 2020
The Kissing Booth 2
Action Movie of 2020
Mulan
Drama Movie of 2020
Hamilton
Family Movie of 2020
Onward
Male Movie Star of 2020
Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
Female Movie Star of 2020
Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss
Drama Movie Star of 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Comedy Movie Star of 2020
Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2
Action Movie Star of 2020
Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
Show of 2020
Grey’s Anatomy
Drama Show of 2020
Riverdale
Comedy Show of 2020
Never Have I Ever
The Reality Show of 2020
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
The Competition Show of 2020
The Voice
The Male TV Star of 2020
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
The Female TV Star of 2020
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
The Drama TV Star of 2020
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Comedy TV Star of 2020
Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
Daytime Talk Show of 2020
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Nighttime Talk Show of 2020
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Competition Contestant of 2020
Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Reality Star of 2020
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Bingeworthy Show of 2020
Outer Banks
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020
Wynonna Earp
Male Artist of 2020
Justin Bieber
Female Artist of 2020
Ariana Grande
Group of 2020
BTS
Song of 2020
“Dynamite,” BTS
Album of 2020
Map of the Soul: 7, BTS
Country Artist of 2020
Blake Shelton
Latin Artist of 2020
Becky G
New Artist of 2020
Doja Cat
Music Video of 2020
“Dynamite,” BTS
Collaboration of 2020
“WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Soundtrack Song of 2020
“Only The Young,” Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana
Social Celebrity of 2020
Ariana Grande
Comedy Act of 2020
Leslie Jones: Time Machine
