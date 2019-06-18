Toggle Menu
2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards winners list: Avengers Endgame and Game of Thrones win big

2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards was aired on Tuesday. The event was hosted by Shazam! star Zachary Levi.

Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones won the biggest prizes at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards was aired on Tuesday. The event was hosted by Shazam! star Zachary Levi.

There were three new categories this year: Reality Royalty, Most Meme-able Moment and Best Real-Life Hero. Apart from these, two additional awards Generation Award and Trailblazer Award were conferred on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jada Pinkett Smith, respectively.

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, accepts the generation award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Here is the full list of 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards winners:

Best Movie

Avengers: Endgame (Winner)
BlacKkKlansman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Us

Best Show

Big Mouth
Game of Thrones (Winner)
Riverdale
Schitt’s Creek
The Haunting of Hill House

Best Comedic Performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — Crazy Rich Asians”
Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt’s Creek (Winner)
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

Breakthrough Performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (Winner)

Best Performance in a Show

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid’s Tale (Winner)
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Host Zachary Levi speaks at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Best Documentary

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding the Gap
RBG
Surviving R. Kelly (Winner)

Best Hero

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame (Winner)
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

Best Kiss

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (Winner)
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom

Best Performance in a Movie

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give
Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born (Winner)
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Best Fight

Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos
Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva (Winner)
Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Best Host

Gayle King – CBS This Morning
Nick Cannon – “Wild ‘n Out” (Winner)
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Sandra Bullock accepts the award for most frightened performance for Bird Box as presenter Gal Gadot looks on at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Most Frightened Performance

Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box (Winner)
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House

Reality Royalty

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (Winner)
The Bachelor
The Challenge
Vanderpump Rules

Most Meme-able Moment

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club – The Lilo Dance
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J’s Hat
“BG – The Notorious RBG
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence (Winner)

Best Villain

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid’s Tale
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame (Winner)
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You

Best Real-Life Hero

Alex Honnold – Free Solo
Hannah Gadsby – Nanette
Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown
Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG (Winner)
Serena Williams – Being Serena

Tiffany Haddish, from left, Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss introduce a performance by Lizzo at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Best Musical Moment

A Star Is Born, “Shallow” – (Winner)

Bohemian Rhapsody “Live Aid Concert”

Captain Marvel, “Just A Girl”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, “Masquerade”

On My Block, “Look At That Butt”

Riverdale, “Seventeen”

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, “Sunflower”

The Umbrella Academy, “I Think We’re Alone Now”

