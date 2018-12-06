2019 Golden Globe nominations: The complete list

A list of nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards was announced on Thursday in Beverly Hills, California by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

FILM:

Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Actress, Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Actor, Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Comedy or Musical

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Actress, Comedy or Musical

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favorite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Actor, Comedy or Musical

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Actress-Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Actor-Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Screenplay, Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Original Score, Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song, Motion Picture

“All the Stars”

“Girls in the Movies”

“Requiem for a Private War”

“Revelation”

“Shallow”

TELEVISION:

Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Actress, TV Series-Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Actor, TV Series-Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

TV Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Actress, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Actor, Supporting Role, Series, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Komionsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry