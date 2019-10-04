1917 trailer: Sam Mendes’ war epic looks gorgeous and compelling

Sam Mendes’ war film 1917 might just beat Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk at its own game. The film has a Dunkirk-ish (with a bit of Saving Private Ryan thrown in) premise and judging by the trailer at least, the visual aspect, thanks to the great Roger Deakins, is right up there with Nolan’s epic.

And yet, 1917, denoting the year it is set in, is also quite different. For one, it is set during World War II and the weaponry reflects that. The cinematography is absolutely stunning and this film appears to be one that should be seen on the biggest screen one can find.

The cast is magnificent. George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman play main roles while Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, with Colin Firth, and Benedict Cumberbatch make up the supporting cast.

Two British soldiers, played by MacKay and Chapman are commanded by Colin Firth to deliver a piece of information deep into the enemy territory to save 1,600 men, including the brother of Chapman’s character.

The official synopsis reads, “At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers—Blake’s own brother among them.”

1917 releases on December 25, 2019 in the US.