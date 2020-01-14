Oscar-nominated 1917 to release in India on January 17

Reliance Entertainment is releasing Sam Mendes’ directorial 1917 in India. Reliance Entertainment is releasing Sam Mendes’ directorial 1917 in India.

Sam Mendes’ multiple Oscar-nominated war drama 1917, which has been backed by Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Partners, will hit the Indian screens on January 17.

The film bagged 10 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards including best picture, best director and best original score.

The awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on February 9.

1917, “one continuous shot” war thriller, is inspired by Mendes’ grandfather’s stories and stars George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman.

Reliance Entertainment is releasing the film in India.

