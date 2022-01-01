11 Harry Potter stars, then and now

It’s time to go back to Hogwarts. The much-awaited Harry Potter reunion will air on January 1, and we get to meet the stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane, among others, as they discuss the film series that enchanted a million childhoods for over a decade.

It has been a long wait to see them all in the same frame, so here’s a look at what the younger cast has been up to.

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe (Photo: Instagram/ Daniel Radcliffe) Daniel Radcliffe (Photo: Instagram/ Daniel Radcliffe)

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the role of Harry, has been determined to move away from overpowering Harry Potter shadow. He has explored a variety of genres, from horror (Woman In Black, Horns), rom-coms (What-If) to period dramas (A Young Doctor’s Notebook). He has tried his hand at biopics. He has returned to fantasy as Igor in Frankenstein, and has made his mark on Broadway with How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying and The Cripple Of Inishmaan.

Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint in Harry Potter and The ABC Murders (Photo: Warner Bros, BBC) Rupert Grint in Harry Potter and The ABC Murders (Photo: Warner Bros, BBC)

After playing Harry’s sidekick and best friend for ten years, Rupert Grint chose to explore indie films, proving his mettle with projects such as Into The White and Moonwalkers. After appearing in The ABC Murders, he is now in the Apple TV production of The Servant.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson in Harry Potter and Little Women Emma Watson in Harry Potter and Little Women

Emma Watson grew in front of our eyes as the sharp and brainy Hermione Granger. Following this, she starred in films such as The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, The Bling Ring and Noah. In 2017, she featured as Belle in the Disney live-action remake of Beauty And The Beast, which ranks as one of the highest-grossing films in all time. Apart from that, she was also in Little Women. Emma is a role model as she was appointed a UN GoodWill ambassador and launched the campaign HeForShe, advocating gender equality.

Tom Felton

(Photo: Instagram/ Tom Felton) (Photo: Instagram/ Tom Felton)

We loved to hate Tom Felton’s malicious avatar as Harry’s arch-nemesis. After playing the character for a decade, he has experimented with a lot of genres, including the historical mini-series Labyrinth, the period drama Belle, and Doctor Alchemy in the DC series The Flash. Apart from that, he was also a regular on the sci-fi series Origin and the horror film A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting.

Matthew Lewis

(Photo: Warner Bros, Instagram/ Matthew Lewis) (Photo: Warner Bros, Instagram/ Matthew Lewis)

Matthew Lewis played the role of the terrified and perpetually fumbling Neville Longbottom who then grew into a confident wizard, and killed Voldemort’s snake, Naagini. Since then, Matthew has starred in films such as The Rise, the box office success Me Before You. He also had his first theatre role in Our Boys, which played in London in 2012. He was seen in crime dramas such as Ripper Street and Happy Valley before starring in the drama Girlfriends in 2018.

Bonnie Wright

(Photo: Warner Bros, Bonnie Wright/ Instagram) (Photo: Warner Bros, Bonnie Wright/ Instagram)

Bonnie Wright was the shy and nervous Ginny Weasley, who became a force to reckon with by the end of the series, and also well, Harry’s lover. After playing the role for a decade, she starred in a series of independent films including Before I sleep, The Sea, After The Dark, and made her stage debut in The Moment Of Truth. She also founded her own production company, Bon Bon Lumiere, and began to produce her own films. Apart from this, she has also directed music videos for several artistes, including the Marvel star, Scarlett Johansson.

Evanna Lynch

(Photo: Warner Bros, Instagram/ Evanna Lynch) (Photo: Warner Bros, Instagram/ Evanna Lynch)

For most of the HP fans, she will always remain the lost and unworldly Luna Lovegood. After her stint as the character, she has been more prominent in the English stage scene, including plays such as Houdini, and The Omission Of The Family Coleman. She also starred in several indie projects, including My Name Is Emily, which received critical acclaim.

James and Oliver Phelps

(Photo: Warner Bros/ Instagram/ Oliver Phelps) (Photo: Warner Bros/ Instagram/ Oliver Phelps)

They will forever be immortalized as the incorrigible Weasley twins. The brothers have not done many films after that, instead they collaborated on a podcast called Normal Not Normal, where they interview celebrities including their former co-stars, including Katie Leung and Evanna Lynch.

Devon Murray

(Photo: Warner Bros, Instagram/ Devon Murray) (Photo: Warner Bros, Instagram/ Devon Murray)

Devon Murray, who played the role of the hapless Seamus Finnigan in the Harry Potter franchise, has kept out of the limelight since the series ended, except to do one music video in 2018. He has been in a steady relationship with Shannon McCaffrey since late 2018, and the couple welcomed their son in January 2021.

Alfred Enoch

(Photo: Warner Bros, Instagram/ Alfie Enoch) (Photo: Warner Bros, Instagram/ Alfie Enoch)

Alfred Enoch is best known for his role as Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter series. After the films, he starred in numerous plays, and was even seen in the BBC series Sherlock, which featured Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role. The actor has been more prominent on the stage scene than in films.