Hollywood Rewind | 10 Things I Hate About You: A predictable but winsome high-school romance

10 Things I Hate About You movie cast: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Larisa Oleynik, Larry Miller

10 Things I Hate About You movie director: Gil Junger

10 Things I Hate About You movie rating: 4 stars

Motivational speeches, teen romance, all that angst and to top it all, a perfect Heath Ledger? Bring it on, I say! The 1999 release 10 Things I Hate About You showed us very early on that it is possible to do a predictable but winsome high-school romantic drama.

The plot of the film is simple enough. The popular and pretty Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) can only date if her older sister Kat (Julia Stiles) agrees to meet a guy for a date, decrees the father. In comes Joseph Gordon Levitt’s new kid on the block Cameron, who loses his heart to Bianca, however he has competition in the form of the narcissistic Joey. Cameron decides to ‘hire’ bad boy of the school Patrick (Heath Ledger) to woo Kat. Whatever happens next forms the crux of the narrative.

There is a ton of things to like about this revamped version of the Shakespearean play The Taming of the Shrew. From its performances to its tight script, as well as the dialogues — everything comes together seamlessly.

We live in a world where everyone has to fight for their chance at equality — equality of pay, representation and most of all, opportunity. The Gil Junger directorial gives its heroine just that — an opportunity to shine, to show that she is not just a rebellious teenager, but a young woman with a mind and an identity of her own.

Be it in her relationship with her father, her sister or even her potential partner; Kat displays a strong will, intelligence in abundance and a spark of determination which we don’t very often see in our female leads. And as someone who is a sucker for strong heroines, 10 Things I Hate About You is as on point as any other flick.

And if you are planning to do romance, it might just work well in your favour to give your hero a chance to serenade his lady love in the old-fashioned way. So, when Heath Ledger’s Patrick belts out a few lines from the romantic track “Can’t take my eyes off of you,” things fall in place like they are supposed to — Kat feels those proverbial butterflies in her stomach, and who can really blame her?

The chemistry shared by Julia and Heath is palpable, which is just as well and Larry Miller as the single father raising two daughters is hilarious. A special shout out to Allison Janney as the guidance counsellor, whose comic flair has no match. In other words, the repeat value of 10 Things I Hate About You is quite high.

You can now watch 10 Things I Hate About You on YouTube Movies.