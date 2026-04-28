10 romantic movies to watch while staying cool indoors this summer

Written by Seekriti Saha

Summer has arrived. While you deal with sweltering afternoons and take naps with the household AC cranked up, we have curated a romantic movie watchlist for you. From timeless classics like The Notebook and Pretty Woman to modern favourites like Call Me by Your Name and Crazy Rich Asians, this watchlist offers the perfect blend of passion, nostalgia, and feel-good romance for long, lazy summer days.

The Notebook is a passionate but bittersweet adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ novel of the same name. Noah, also called Duke, the local sawmill boy played by Ryan Gosling, falls for the wealthy Allie Nelson, played by Rachel McAdams. If you are in the mood for an emotionally charged romantic drama that is both heartbreaking and enduring, this is a must-watch.

Dirty Dancing

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing. Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing.

Dirty Dancing is another love story between kids from contrasting backgrounds. Baby Houseman, the youngest daughter of Jake Houseman, is spending her summer vacation with her family at the upscale Catskill resort, where she develops a mutual attraction for a professional dancer, Johnny Castle, during their dance sessions. If you like mature, socially conscious storylines and sensual dancing paired with iconic music, then this movie is for you.

Pretty Woman

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in Pretty Woman. Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in Pretty Woman.

Pretty Woman features Mona Lisa Smile actor Julia Roberts and the heart-skippingly handsome Richard Gere. If you enjoy feel-good romantic storylines with charismatic leads, this film is well worth a watch.

Call Me By Your Name

Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer in the Sun-Drenched Call Me by Your Name Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer in the Sun-Drenched Call Me by Your Name

Call Me by Your Name narrates the heart-racing, passionate love story between two men, played by Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer. If you appreciate subtle yet sensual storytelling, set against a backdrop of classical art, literature, and an Italian summer in the 1980s, this film is a must-watch.

Monte Carlo

Katie Cassidy, Selena Gomez, and Leighton Meester in Monte Carlo. Katie Cassidy, Selena Gomez, and Leighton Meester in Monte Carlo.

Monte Carlo, starring Selena Gomez, Katie Cassidy, and Leighton Meester, is a lighthearted romantic comedy about three young women on a trip to Paris. Their vacation gets off to a disappointing start when they end up in a shabby hotel, but things take an unexpected turn when Grace (Selena Gomez) is mistaken for a British heiress at the luxurious Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, leading them into a whirlwind of glamour and adventure in Monaco. If you enjoy breezy romantic comedies with a fairy-tale ending, this film is a perfect pick.

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The Princess Diaries

Anne Hathaway Proving Her Versatile Acting Chops in The Princess Diaries Anne Hathaway Proving Her Versatile Acting Chops in The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries is based on the young adult novel series by Meg Cabot. It stars Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, a shy teenager who discovers she is the heir to the throne of a small European kingdom. If you are a fan of Hathaway, this film is a great pick.

Crazy Rich Asians

A still from Crazy Rich Asians. A still from Crazy Rich Asians.

Crazy Rich Asians is a heartfelt and visually striking love story about a simple yet smart Chinese American economics professor, Rachel Chu played by Constance Wu, who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick and discovers that his family is one of the richest families in Singapore. If you like American romance peppered with Asian elements, this movie should be on your list.

Love & Other Drugs

Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway in Love & Other Drugs. Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway in Love & Other Drugs.

Love & Other Drugs is a poignant romantic drama about a charming pharmaceutical sales rep and a fiercely independent woman living with early-onset Parkinson’s disease. If you are drawn to emotionally resonant love stories, this film is well worth a watch.

About Time

Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams Share a Moment in About Time Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams Share a Moment in About Time

About Time is a time-travel romance that will have you laughing one moment and in tears the next. You can’t help but be charmed by the on-screen chemistry between Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams.

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Eat, Pray, Love

Julia Roberts and Javier Bardem in Eat Pray Love. Julia Roberts and Javier Bardem in Eat Pray Love.

In the soulful biographical drama Eat Pray Love. Julia Roberts plays Elizabeth Gilbert, who gets divorced and spends a year living in Italy, India and Bali to find balance in her life.

This author is an intern at The Indian Express.