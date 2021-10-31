A list of 10 of the spookiest films for you to watch this Halloween: Hereditary, Sinister, The Power, and others

In this age of streaming services, there is no dearth of content. But finding something that’s worth your while is another matter. This is especially true for horror movies, as very few are actually good.

Most are either clones of more popular movies or rely on cheap jump scares instead of using environment, visuals and storytelling techniques to build genuine tension. But in the last decade or so there has been something of a revolution in the genre. Many young filmmakers in Hollywood have made horror movies that are not just scary but also pretty arty and explore societal issues like racism and misogyny by subverting genre conventions.

With Halloween around the corner, we thought we would compile a list of 10 great horror movies that horror fanatics can watch or rewatch on your favourite streaming services.

Some of these are classics and and perhaps you have watched them already, but most are fairly lesser known that you can discover and watch. Each and every one of these will scare the living daylight out of you, and that’s a promise. Not all of these films are supernatural, as we all know, humans are scarier than ghosts — and they are actually real.

1. Hereditary: Amazon Prime Video

There are precious few horror films that scare you in the sense that debutant Ari Aster’s Hereditary did. The shadow of terror that envelopes you while watching this movie stays long, long after the credits have ended. There are unsettling dream-like sequences that would shake you to the core. The slow burn horror builds up to a whammy of a final act. Easily one of the greatest horror movies ever made.

As an aside, Toni Collette delivers one of the finest, most committed performances in the genre, and she is enough to recommend this movie to anybody. Her cries when the tragedy strikes her character’s family chills the viewer to the bone. As said above, this list is not ordered, but Hereditary will probably top this.

2. Sinister: Netflix

It was for a good reason that this Scott Derrickson directorial was declared the scariest movie of all time in a scientific study. Like Hereditary, the film eschews jump scares in favour of atmosphere, mounting dread, and tension. The story follows an obsessed true-crime writer (Ethan Hawke) who moves to a new house with his family because a horrible crime was committed there. Of course, he hides this fact from his family. Things begin to happen, his son’s night terrors relapse, and his daughter begins to befriend imaginary people who turn out to be not so imaginary, after all.

3. Cargo: Netflix

This Martin Freeman-starrer film asks the all-important important question — how would you protect a newborn amid a zombie apocalypse? They rarely show young children in zombie films. The film’s story follows Freeman’s Andy Rose as he carries his baby to the length and breadth of America to find a safe place in a world overrun by cannibalistic monsters. The film has a meditative pace and it needs patience, but it will reward it handsomely. If you get uncomfortable during long stretches of dialogue-less scenes, this might not be for you.

4. The Ritual: Netflix

Directed by David Bruckner and based on Adam Nevill’s novel of the same name, the story is about four middle-aged friends, Luke, Phil, Dom, and Hutch, who go on a hiking trip to northern Sweden as a screwed-up tribute to a buddy. The said friend was killed in a robbery in a store, while Luke (Rafe Spall) hid and watched. They lose their way amid the woods and are stalked by a supernatural entity. The monster, a minor Norse god, begins to kill them one-by-one as they struggle to find their way to civilisation. A truly terrifying movie that does not give even one moment of respite. It is incessantly grim. The experience is helped by gorgeous scenery of mountains, valleys, and forests in one of the most untarnished places on earth (sometimes called Europe’s last true wilderness).

5. Gerald’s Game: Netflix

When BDSM goes bad. If this sentence makes this Stephen King adaptation sound corny, you are in for a huge surprise. It explores heavy themes like mental trauma and misogyny, while keeping you entertained and terrified at the same time. A relentlessly thrilling one-location movie, it is directed by Mike Flanagan, who has now established his name with his Netflix originals like Haunting anthology series and more recently, Midnight Mass.

6. The Awakening: Amazon Prime Video

Rebecca Hall’s character in this movie visits a school to expose the ‘hoax’ of sightings of a child ghost. Directed by Nick Murphy, The Awakening is an amazing, old-school type horror film with a compelling atmosphere. Also watch this for the performance of Isaac Hempstead Wright, otherwise known as Bran Stark from Game of Thrones. The film has an amazing twist in the end that you will definitely not see coming.

7. The Exorcist

This is the movie that made critics take the genre seriously. The cult classic, somehow, is as scary as ever. It has aged magnificently well and even today, no horror movie, however big-budgeted and aided by state-of-the-art visual effects, can match THAT shot. If you are yet to see it, Halloween is the perfect time.

8. Hush: Netflix



Another Mike Flanagan directorial, Hush follows a hearing impaired author, living in a remote spot, who has to escape clutches of a psychopathic killer. Since she cannot hear him or call out for help, she has to rely on her other senses to survive. Kate Siegel, who is also Flanagan’s wife, does a superlative job in portraying the agony of the woman who is being toyed by the masked killer. The film has a strong premise, the execution makes the movie a must watch.

9. Annihilation: Netflix

Directed by Alex Garland, Annihilation has elements of science fiction, horror and mystery. A mysterious quarantined zone in Southern US is affected by an alien phenomenon that is mutating animals, vegetation and landscapes inside it. The zone is continuously expanding and may one day envelope the earth. It is surrounded by a shimmering electromagnetic field, and it is thus called the Shimmer. The government believes that it would one day surround the whole world if not stopped. While the film is visually arresting and suspenseful throughout, it is the half an hour of the finale that gives it a place in this list. The is a gorgeous, unsettling, sibylline interplay between mind-bending visuals and incongruous electronic notes.

10. The Power: BookMyShow Stream

Written and directed by Corinna Faith in her feature debut, the film is set in 1974’s London, specifically in the Three-Day Week period. Lasting from January to March, it saw the Conservative government mandating blackouts across the country as part of measures to deal with the economic crisis. The crisis itself was a result of striking miners that affected the production of coal, and thus the electricity. Corinna Faith strikes a right balance between two kinds of scares the story is dealing with. For instance, our nurse heroine gets possessed by a ghost which makes her kill a person. A fellow nurse refuses to believe her and instead says nothing happened — which is an obvious yet smart parallel to the scepticism and gaslighting that the victims of sexual crimes are usually treated with. The visuals in the movie go a long way towards building the tension pervading in the movie. Hospitals at night must be scary anyway, even with the electricity but here, the sense of dread is heightened manifold.