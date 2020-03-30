Ten evergreen Hollywood films to watch during self-isolation

Here are some evergreen Hollywood films that you must watch. Here are some evergreen Hollywood films that you must watch.

Self-isolation has given us time to catch up on a lot of activities that we postpone in our day-to-day lives. So what better opportunity than this to catch up on some evergreen Hollywood films that have always been on your ‘to-watch’ list. These movies are the ones that you claim to have watched in a group discussion but have never gotten around to watching.

Here are ten evergreen Hollywood films which you can watch during self-isolation:

1. The Godfather

Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather (1972) stars Marlon Brando and Al Pacino in significant roles. The film follows the Corleone family as the patriarch sees his empire crumble, which is eventually taken over by his son. While The Godfather is a part of a trilogy, the first movie of the franchise is a must-watch.

2. The Matrix

The Matrix is one of the best science fiction films of all time. Starring Keanu Reeves in the lead role, this film by The Wachowskis changed how science fiction and action would be merged in all future movies. The film’s premise suggests that humans are trapped inside a simulated reality, but there are those who have escaped the Matrix and defeated the machines. And Keanu Reeves’ Neo joins them in the battle.

3. Titanic

Directed by James Cameron, this 1997 film is a love story set on the ocean liner Titanic. The plot here is well known, but it’s the marvel of movie-making that makes this film a must-watch. The production design, the practical effects and all the other details of the film were so meticulously captured on camera that even those who find it a tad-bit long, will enjoy watching it over and over again.

4. The Shawshank Redemption

Starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, The Shawshank Redemption is often regarded as one of the most impactful films ever made. The film follows Andy (Robbins) and Red (Freeman) as they spend years in a prison. What gets them through their days, weeks and years forms the plot of the film. The bond between the friends and the obstacles they face as they hope for a happy ending will surely leave a few tears in your eyes.

5. Psycho

If you have never seen an Alfred Hitchcock film, this is probably the one that you should surely watch. Psycho is the story of an inn-keeper named Norman Bates who appears to be normal but is somehow involved in the murder of a woman who once stayed at his inn. The 1960 film set a benchmark for crime-thrillers.

6. The Shining

Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining was loosely based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, but Kubrick made sure that his film had his signature stamp. The film is set in the Overlook Hotel which has been closed for the winter with its caretaker Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), his wife (Shelley Duvall) and his son Danny (Danny Lloyd) as the only residents. Jack’s eventual descent into madness in this haunted hotel forms the plot of the film. The Shining is regarded as one of the best horror films of all time.

7. Taxi Driver

Directed by Martin Scorsese, this Robert De Niro film released in 1976 is an inspiration for many filmmakers. The movie follows De Niro’s Travis as he is dealing with an existential crisis while living in New York City. While Scorsese is known for his gangster dramas, Taxi Driver is hailed as one of his best works.

8. Pul p Fiction

Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction is one of those films that will alter your pre-conceived rules about storytelling and filmmaking. Starring Samuel L Jackson, John Travolta and Uma Thurman among others, the movie is divided into seven chapters with various characters who are all connected to each other in different ways.

9. Casablanca

Starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, Casablanca is one of the best romantic dramas of all time. Set in Morocco, the film narrates the world history of the time, when USA was fighting World War II, and the geopolitical climate that affects the lead characters Rick (Bogart) and Ilsa (Bergman). It’s their love story that forms the heart of the film.

10. Citizen Kane

Citizen Kane is one of the greatest films in the history of cinema. The Orson Welles film is the story of Charles Kane who is a wealthy newspaper magnate. Citizen Kane is one of those films that has left a lasting legacy that goes beyond who starred in it and how many awards it won. For everyone who claims to be a movie-buff, Citizen Kane is a must-watch.

