The lockdown amid coronavirus can get a little overwhelming, and if you feel like this solitude is not agreeing with you completely, you instantly need to lift your spirits and what better way to do that than watch some adorable animated movies. Films affect our mood and if watching something cute and adorable can get you through these anxious times, you should probably give it a shot.

Here are ten animated films guaranteed to lift your spirits:

1. Ratatouille

Remy loves food and unlike his kind, he respects good food and is an excellent chef. Things take a turn when Remy finds himself separated from his family, but a new adventure in his dream kitchen leads him to follow his passion, despite being a rat. Ratatouille is, of course, a beautiful animated film but it ranks highly in food films as well.

2. Finding Nemo

This 2003 Pixar film is a classic worthy of repeat viewing. Nemo, a fish, gets separated from his father Marlin and ends up in Australia, on the other side of the Pacific Ocean. Marlin crosses the ocean with Dory and faces various hurdles just so he can reunite with his son, who is stuck in a dentist’s aquarium.

3. Toy Story

The four-film franchise originally began in 1995 and ended in 2019. The first film is set in Andy’s world and his toys. Woody, his favourite toy, is in-charge of taking care of Andy’s happiness. When Andy gets a new toy, Buzz Lightyear, Woody feels neglected and left out. Andy and his family move into a new house, and the toys have to make sure that despite their differences, Andy stays a happy baby.

4. Up

Up by Pixar is a tearjerker. Here, we follow Carl who has lived a full and happy life with his wife Ellie, until she passes away. It was their lifelong dream to visit Paradise Falls and after Ellie’s death, Carl decides to make it happen. He attaches helium balloons to his home and it flies away to Paradise Falls. His journey with Kevin, the young boy he meets on the way, in Paradise Falls make for an emotional adventure.

5. Frozen

The story of two sisters Elsa and Anna is an emotional affair. After Elsa realises that she has magical powers that are beyond her control, she secludes herself until her younger sister Anna comes to get her back. The two princesses must save the town of Arendelle from an eternal winter and with Anna’s life on the line, Elsa must save her as well.

6. Inside Out

This 2015 Pixar film is set inside Riley’s mind. The 11-year-old girl has to move cities with her parents and now it’s upto her mind’s headquarters and the chief emotions – Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, to take care of Riley. The entire film is set inside Riley’s mind as we see the repercussions of the decisions made in headquarters in her real life.

7. Coco

This 2017 film follows Miguel who wants to be a musician but his family forbids it. When Miguel comes across a family secret, he decides to participate in the Day of the Dead talent show. As the film proceeds, Miguel learns more about his ancestors and the history of music in his family. Coco is an emotional family story that will leave you feeling warm.

8. The Lion King

The 1994 Disney film inspired a photorealistic version in 2019. The original animated version told the story of Simba, the prince of Pride Rock, who leaves his home after his uncle Scar kills his father Mufasa. The Lion King is sure to make you cry, and after the release of the 2019 version, the animated version feels even more dear.

9. Tangled

Tangled is the story of Princess Rapunzel who has been trapped in a tower by an evil witch. Rapunzel’s hair has magical powers, and it is because of this magic that she has been captured. When a thief named Flynn Rider storms into Rapunzel’s tower, she learns that there is more to life than what she has been told and it transforms her completely.

10. Despicable Me

The supervillain Gru has a new task on his hands – to steal the Moon. He adopts three girls as a part of his plan. Gru thinks of giving up on the girls, but as they bond, he just can’t give up on them. Despicable Me will get you to watch the rest of the films in the franchise as well.

