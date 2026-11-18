Fourteen dishes, flavours from Mumbai’s diverse communities and a few contemporary twists on familiar favourites. When Prince William visited Dharma Productions in Mumbai on Wednesday, the lunch curated for him was as much a celebration of the city’s culinary diversity as it was an exercise in bringing different food traditions together.

The lunch was curated by Chef Anand Morwani and Rohan Mangalorkar of The Big Zest, a Mumbai-based catering company conceived towards the end of 2020.

The brief, shares Morwani, came rather unexpectedly, with Mangalorkar receiving a call on Sunday night, just three days before the luncheon. By Monday, everything was confirmed, leaving the team with little time to put together a menu fit for the occasion.

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Chef Anand Morwani. Chef Anand Morwani.

“We did a lot of research, including understanding their eating habits and spice preferences. I felt a huge responsibility to represent Bombay. I wanted to include something from every community and bring in a twist, without bastardising the original dishes,” says Morwani.

The resulting 14-item menu drew from Maharashtrian, Koli (fishing community), Parsi, Sindhi, Gujarati, Muslim, Punjabi and Jain culinary traditions. It featured dishes such as Chicken Nargisi Kofta with Pineapple and Poppy Seed Chutney; Beetroot and Goat Cheese Tikki with Pindi Chole and Yogurt; and Parsi Kheema Shakshuka with Roasted Bell Peppers and Gluten-Free Croutons.

The idea was to take familiar flavours and give them a contemporary expression while retaining their identity.

The spread was prepared by Chef Anand Morwani. The spread was prepared by Chef Anand Morwani.

The Butter Garlic Crab Choux, inspired by Mumbai’s iconic seafood restaurant Trishna and topped with amchur-spiked kataifi pastry, was one of the dishes the chefs reworked to meet their preferred spice level.

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“We wanted a Koli element in the menu. There was a different crab dish initially, but we changed it. We were very particular about bringing in something that represented the city’s communities,” says Morwani.

Another interesting creation was the Lobster and Egg Akuri on Rusk with Tomato Chutney. Taking inspiration from a Parsi breakfast staple, the chefs paired Bombay rusk with a tomato jam-like chutney and Parsi akuri, finishing it with lobster.

The Chicken Nargisi Kofta was their interpretation of the classic Scotch egg, offering a familiar reference for their British guests. Topped with pineapple and poppy seed chutney, it brought together spice, sweetness and acidity. The Smoked Lamb Shoulder Croissant with Date, Tamarind and Walnut Sauce and Crispy Shallots combined Indian flavours with French pastry, while the Parsi Kheema Shakshuka brought together Sindhi Tamatar Anda and Parsi kheema in a playful take on the breakfast dish.

The spread also saw Mumbai’s street food and traditional favourites including Mini Vada Pav, Dhokla, Kachori, Jalebi and Fafda. With with Gulab Jamun Cheesecake and Baked Saffron Milk Tart, desserts continued the play on Indian and European influences.

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The spread was prepared by Chef Anand Morwani. The spread was prepared by Chef Anand Morwani.

While the Prince was seated in a private room, Morwani got a small indication that the dish had gone down well. “In all honesty, we didn’t get to interact with him over the meal because he was in a private room. But I saw another serving of the Butter Garlic Crab Choux going in, so I know he truly enjoyed it,” he says.

For Morwani, however, the occasion went beyond the professional milestone. “I was thinking about my mother today and how happy she would have been. She studied at Cambridge and was very attached to Cambridge and London. We would often visit because we have a house there. I kept wondering how happy and proud she would have been to know that I had catered to the Royal Family.”

The luncheon was part of the Prince of Wales’ visit to Dharma Productions, where he was welcomed by filmmaker Karan Johar, CEO Apoorva Mehta, COO Marijke deSouza, and actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The interaction centred on Indian cinema’s growing international reach and its longstanding creative relationship with the UK. Karan and Kareena also reminisced about shooting Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in the UK, with the Prince being shown excerpts and behind-the-scenes footage from the film, along with a dance performance on its iconic songs. Karan also shared plans for the film’s 25th-anniversary.