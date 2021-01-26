Heard the news with great disbelief: KS Chithra on Padma Bhushan honour

KS Chithra has reacted to the news of her Padma Bhushan honour. (Photo: Priyadarshan/Twitter)

Singer KS Chithra on Tuesday expressed gratitude to her fans and colleagues in the music fraternity for being awarded the Padma Bhushan. In an Instagram video, Chithra, who is credited with over 25,000 songs, shared that she received the news with happiness and “great disbelief.”

Remembering her collaborators in her 42-year-long musical journey, the singer said, “At this juncture, I thank the almighty and note the profound blessings of my parents and gurus. Today, I remember all producers, directors, music composers, lyricists and sound engineers who made this possible.”

“I believe it’s the love, prayers and goodwill of all my dearest fans, that pushed me along in life. I bow my head in gratitude to our great nation and our people. God bless India, Jai Hind,” Chithra further said.

The Padma awards were announced on Monday evening. Besides Chithra, iconic singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam was conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. SPB’s son, SP Charan, reacted to the news on Instagram with a picture of the late artiste and an emotional post. “Sweet sorrow for us. #padmavibhushan #spbliveson,” Charan wrote.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away last year following coronavirus complications. Singer Bombay Jayashri Ramnat, who is among the recipients of Padma Shri, also expressed her gratitude to her listeners through a note on her Instagram handle. “Deeply grateful for the honour of being awarded the Padma Shri. I thank you all for blessings and love,” read the note.