Hardik Pandya celebrates Valentine’s Day with a tattoo of girlfriend Mahieka Sharma’s initial: ‘They described themselves as partners’

Hardik Pandya has often made headlines for his personal life as much as for his performances on the cricket field. The cricketer was previously married to model-actor Natasa Stankovic. Following their divorce, he was linked to singer Jasmin Walia before making his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma official. Now, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Hardik has unveiled a new tattoo featuring the initial of Mahieka’s name.

“Hardik came with the idea of an initial, but conversations revealed something much deeper. They described themselves as partners who amplify each other’s strength. The leopard became the perfect metaphor, powerful alone, unstoppable together. This tattoo is not decoration; it’s a story permanently carried. Some tattoos are requested, some are discovered, this piece was built through trust and emotion. When a tattoo reflects a real story, it stops being ink and becomes memory,” shared the tattoo artist Sunny Bhanushali. He also revealed that the placement of the tattoo on the nape was intentional, as the couple wanted something “subtle when hidden yet powerful when revealed.”