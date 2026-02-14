Hardik Pandya celebrates Valentine’s Day with a tattoo of girlfriend Mahieka Sharma’s initial: ‘They described themselves as partners’

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Hardik Pandya got a tattoo, featuring the initial of his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readMumbaiFeb 14, 2026 12:16 PM IST
Hardik PandyaHardik Pandya confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma in October 2025 via Instagram. (Photo: Aliens Tattoo, Hardik Pandya, Instagram)
Hardik Pandya has often made headlines for his personal life as much as for his performances on the cricket field. The cricketer was previously married to model-actor Natasa Stankovic. Following their divorce, he was linked to singer Jasmin Walia before making his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma official. Now, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Hardik has unveiled a new tattoo featuring the initial of Mahieka’s name.

“Hardik came with the idea of an initial, but conversations revealed something much deeper. They described themselves as partners who amplify each other’s strength. The leopard became the perfect metaphor, powerful alone, unstoppable together. This tattoo is not decoration; it’s a story permanently carried. Some tattoos are requested, some are discovered, this piece was built through trust and emotion. When a tattoo reflects a real story, it stops being ink and becomes memory,” shared the tattoo artist Sunny Bhanushali. He also revealed that the placement of the tattoo on the nape was intentional, as the couple wanted something “subtle when hidden yet powerful when revealed.”

The team of artists who worked on the tattoo said that the entire design was finalised after a close discussion between the couple and the tattoo artists, as they wanted something layered that captures the spirit of their dynamic. The tattoo was completed during a late-night session.

Also Read | In Sudip Sharma’s superb Kohrra 2, the inheritance of mist shadows over tomorrow

Hardik Pandya confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma in October 2025 via Instagram. Since then, he has spoken about her and the contributions she has made to his life on several occasions. Recently, former cricketer Ashish Nehra took a jibe at Hardik’s love life while appearing on the podcast Who’s The Boss with Harbhajan Singh. When asked to name a cricketer for the film Devdas, Harbhajan said, “Hardik Pandya.” Ashish disagreed and asked, “Why? I have heard woh toh roz Paro change karta hai (He changes Paro every day).”

