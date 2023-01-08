Happy birthday Yash: For newly-minted fans, KGF star’s 6 must-watch movies

Yash has become a household name across the country. He is among the elite group of self-made superstars. Like Shah Rukh Khan, Yash also began his journey in show business through television serials. After a few years in television, he became a lead actor with Moggina Manasu in 2008. None would have guessed that Yash would go on to achieve what he did in such a short span.

Even before the release of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash was confident of the film’s potential. He promised his fans in Karnataka that KGF would make the Kannada film industry proud. And when the first chapter was released, it made everyone sit up and take notice of the talents behind the magnum opus. The audience beyond the borders of Karnataka accepted Yash without any resistance, thanks to his good looks and screen presence. And KGF: Chapter 2 changed the face of Kannada cinema forever. The film did to Kannada cinema what SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion did to Telugu cinema. Apart from its immediate neighbouring states, the film also opened up new markets for Kannada movies in every corner of the country. One cannot deny the role of KGF 2 in paving the way for the blockbuster success of a film like Kantara.

If you’re a newly minted Yash fan, courtesy of the KGF series, here are six must-watch films from his career for you.

Rajadhani

It is touted to be one of the most underrated movies in Yash’s career. The film follows a group of young men, who come from broken families and grow up in tough neighbourhoods. To become rich quickly, the group of young men indulge in criminal activities and end up paying the price for it. It has a strong message for society. Besides Yash, the Sowmya Sathyan N. R also stars Prakash Raj, Chetan Chandra, Sathya and Umashree.

Gajakesari

The influence of SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera is undeniable in Gajakesari. The film follows the theme of reincarnation. A young man learns about his past life and he continues to fulfill his destiny in his present life. There is also a sequence where Yash’s character named Baahubali single-handedly takes on an army, which is reminiscent of a fight sequence from Magadheera. Directed by S. Krishna, the film also stars Amulya and Anant Nag in pivotal roles.

Googly

It’s a breezy romantic entertainer that is completely shouldered by Yash’s screen presence. Written and directed by Pavan Wadeyar, the film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Ananth Nag and Sadhu Kokila in key roles.

Santhu Straight Forward

Another worthy addition to your Yash movie list. It’s a playful, romantic-comedy, about the pains and pleasures of youth. Based on Simbu’s Tamil film Vaalu, the film is written and directed by Mahesh Rao. It also stars Radhika Pandit, Shaam, Sneha Acharya, Devaraj and Anant Nag.

Raja Huli

Advertisement

This film boasts one of the best performances by Yash. It’s the official remake of the Tamil hit Sundarapandian and Yash stepped into the shoes of Sasikumar. Set against the rural backdrop, the film follows a group of friends who try to kill each other as they are all attracted to the same woman. Directed by Guru Deshpande, the movie also stars Meghana Raj, Chikkanna and Charan Raj.

Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari

This was the biggest blockbuster in Yash’s career until KGF. Yash plays a die-hard fan of matinee idol Vishnuvardhan in this simple love story, which follows a conventional arc of storytelling. Written and directed by Santosh Ananddram, the film also stars Radhika Pandit, Srinath, Achyuth Kumar and Malavika Avinash.