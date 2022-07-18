Not just an actor: Meet Priyanka Chopra the producer, influencer, entrepreneur and author

Priyanka Chopra remains a strong force of inspiration globally as well as back home in India. Perhaps India’s only global star at this point, Priyanka sets the bar too high. Though Priyanka joined Bollywood in 2003 and Hollywood in 2015, she had laid the foundation for her global dominance years ago in 2000 when she won the Miss World title. In addition to being a leading actress across boundaries and borders, Priyanka has also left a mark with her work as a model, producer, influencer, and entrepreneur.

Representing India and Asia worldwide, Priyanka gave out the message that the days of men leading the films and female actresses being relegated to secondary characters are over. The actress who made her Hollywood debut with Quantico was built on this argument.

Priyanka Chopra in Barfi!, Quantico, and Mary Kom (L-R). Priyanka Chopra in Barfi!, Quantico, and Mary Kom (L-R).

Priyanka has played varied characters, and has proved her chops as a talented, versatile actor. From playing the girl next door in Anjaana Anjaani, Gunday, and Dostana to a boxer in Mary Kom and Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani—she has established how she can manage it all with great elegance and finesse. With films like Aitraz, Fashion, Barfi! and 7 Khoon Maaf, Priyanka established herself as one of the most sought-after and promising actresses. Additionally, a majority of the roles essayed by her in Hollywood feature her in strong roles where she’s doing stunts and actions and is not limited to portray a stereotyped South Asian character. A fact worth noting here is that Priyanka knows how to rock any movie as the lead character and be still as convincing when channelling a supportive role.



Stills from Priyanka Chopra’s dance in the songs Desi Girl, Pinga, and Ram Chahe Leela (L-R). Stills from Priyanka Chopra’s dance in the songs Desi Girl, Pinga, and Ram Chahe Leela (L-R).

In addition to her histrionic skills, her fine and appealing dance moves gain just as prominence. Bearing the tag of ‘Desi Girl‘ to date, Priyanka’s killer moves make everyone go starstruck. From her OG, golden saree-clad performance on the song Desi Girl to her appealing moves in the song Ram Chahe Leela from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela and Darling from 7 Khoon Maaf—she knows how to leave a mark. Besides her contemporary party numbers, Priyanka’s classical moves on the Marathi-Hindi folklore Pinga are also a standout.

What also makes Priyanka an inspiration for many is that she has never been afraid to talk and say the truth out loud. Vocal and open about matters of all sorts, the actress knows how to show people the mirror. Priyanka has on several occasions raised her voice against the injustices, on the importance of feminism, and against the interviewers who tried to take a dig at her and pull her down. She has also on many events addressed uncomfortable, controversial questions, and has managed to stay true to her identity amid her marriage and all the success that has come her way.

Priyanka Chopra is the author of her memoir Unfinished (centre) and also owns a haircare brand Anomaly (L). She is also the owner of a restaurant Sona and a home decor line (R). (Photos: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra is the author of her memoir Unfinished (centre) and also owns a haircare brand Anomaly (L). She is also the owner of a restaurant Sona and a home decor line (R). (Photos: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka, who’s also the mother to her and Nick Jonas’s daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, is the author of her memoir ‘Unfinished’ and owns several businesses in New York. She owns a haircare brand Anomaly, an Indian restaurant called Sona in Manhattan, and recently also launched a home decor and kitchenware line Sona Home. With several businesses in her name, she has left no stone unturned and her efforts are commended by all.

The Krrish actress, who has done over 65 films, will complete her two decades in the industry next year. A recipient of several accolades including the National Film Award, Filmfare Awards, People’s Choice Award, and several other international awards, there’s nothing stopping this 40-year-old talented performer. Priyanka has a plethora of upcoming launches including It’s All Coming Back To Me and Citadel.