Happy birthday Blackpink’s Jisoo: From internet’s ‘mystery girl’, endorsements with Lee Min-ho to global stardom

Blinkpink’s Jisoo turns 28 today. The global pop star has an overpowering presence on social media, owing to her husky vocals, playful personality and her love for her fellow band members, Jennie, Lisa and Rose. The singer has moved far beyond the realms of just being a K-Pop sensation, she is also an actor, a fashion icon and has endorsed several prominent brands. Born as Kim Ji-Soo, the singer had quite a long journey before making her debut with the popular K-Pop girl band. In 2011, she joined YG Entertainment through auditions and later debuted in 2016 with Blackpink.

‘Mystery Girl’

For a long time Jisoo, years before her debut, was known as ‘mystery girl’ till YG Entertainment finally shared her true identity. Even before she joined the band, she was a popular K-Pop sensation and made cameos in music videos by a range of K-pop acts (including Epik High and Hi Suhyun in 2014), starred in endorsement deals, the most notable being with Lee Min-ho, and featured on television in the variety show 1 Night 2 Days in 2015, and began an acting career with The Producers, which starred Kim Soo-hyun. As the buzz surrounding her reached a feverish pitch, she even received an offer to join the rival label SM Entertainment.

Blackpink

Jisoo was the third one to be revealed in the week-long roll-out list of the members in 2016. According to Jennie, Jisoo is known for maintaining the group harmony. Jennie once told Billboard, “Jisoo would be the quiet one, but then she’d be like, ‘How about this?’ She’d make this harmony, and we were like, ‘That’s so good!’ and then in an hour have another amazing harmony.” The band returned after a hiatus of over two years, and recently, Jisoo’s agency confirmed that she would making her solo debut soon.

Jisoo shares a close friendship with her band members, as evident from the many photos and videos. She is also noted for looking out for them on stage so that they don’t hurt themselves and once memorably wrote an emotional letter to Lisa, which left her crying on television.

Her acting career

Jisoo made a brief appearance in The Arthdal Chronicles with Song Joong-ki, which created a huge buzz at the time and fans started trending ‘Jisoo on Arthdal’ on Twitter. Later, she made her debut as a lead star in the 2022 controversial show, Snowdrop with Jung Hae-in. Jisoo proved her acting prowess as a college student who finds a bloodied man in her dormitory and protects him under the impression that he is a student protester, however, it turns out that he is actually an undercover spy. While the show was heavily criticised, Jisoo received much praise for her acting debut and chemistry with Jung Hae-in.

What she says about herself

Jisoo has expressed pride that she has relied on only herself throughout her journey. “When I look back at the time that’s passed, it makes me think that I’m actually quite a strong person,” she told Elle Korea in 2019. “Even when I was going through difficult times, I never really thought about relying on others … I think it’s because of the tough times I endured alone that I was able to become this strong,” she added.