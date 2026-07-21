Hanumankind joins CJP protest, slams police action: ‘No justification for this’

Rapper Hanumankind, whose tracks “Dhurandhar”, “Big Dawgs” and “Run It Up” have earned him global recognition, joined students and activists at the Chalo Sansad protest in New Delhi on Monday. Videos circulating on social media showed the rapper marching alongside protesters in an Indian cricket jersey, while his Instagram posts later criticised the police action against demonstrators.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hanumankind shared a video from the protest moments before police intervened. The clip showed demonstrators carrying Indian flags and raising slogans.

“Right before the cops starting firing tear gas and beating people with sticks,” he wrote alongside the video.

He later reposted another video showing protesters amid tear gas and a lathi-charge, expressing his disapproval of the police response.

“There’s no justification for this kind of force being used against the people that showed up today. Believing we deserve better is not a crime,” the rapper wrote.

(Photo: Hanumankind) (Photo: Hanumankind)

He also reshared a note that read, “I witnessed two very different demonstrations. One created by the people. One created by the response.”

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Videos show Hanumankind marching with protesters

Several videos from the protest have surfaced online, including one posted by a participant showing Hanumankind marching with the crowd while wearing a face mask. The rapper briefly appeared in the selfie video before continuing with the march.

The video carried the text, “Hanuman kind also joined today’s Jantar Mantar protest.” Hanumankind acknowledged the post by commenting with a salute emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lavi (@lavi_y_)

The caption accompanying the video also compared the rapper with singer Diljit Dosanjh.

“@diljitdosanjh kuch sikho bhai, yeh hota hai real artist globally famous and big stepper jaise hit song dene ke baad bhi protest join Kiya. Artist ager social issues par nahi bolega to kon bolega? (Diljit Dosanjh, learn something, brother. This is what a real global artist is like. Even after delivering a globally famous hit like Big Dawgs, he joined the protest. If an artist doesn’t speak up on social issues, then who will?) #hanumankind #jantarmantarprotest #delhi #hiphop #diljitdosanjh,” the caption read.

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Diljit Dosanjh and other celebrities react

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh also extended support to the protesting students after videos of the police action surfaced online. Sharing a note on social media, he urged the authorities to hear the students’ demands.

“What happened today was really sad… Students shouldn’t have been treated this way. I request the authorities to listen to the demands of the students. The voice of the masses is the voice of God,” he wrote.

Acknowledging that he could once again face criticism for speaking out, Diljit added, “I have been tagged as an anti-nationalist on many occasions. Even now, I will be called an anti-nationalist. After the farmers’ protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems which I can’t even discuss. Rest, God is watching everything. May God bless.”

Comedian Vir Das, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi, Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj also voiced their support for the students. While Vir Das questioned the silence of artists on issues affecting young people, Huma Qureshi said the protests could have been handled with “more patience, more listening, and more dialogue.”

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Shabana Azmi, who was present at Jantar Mantar, said she witnessed the police action firsthand and alleged that the students had intended to hold a peaceful demonstration.