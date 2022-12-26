scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Oscar winner Hans Zimmer composes song for MrBeast’s YouTube video I Survived 50 Hours In Antarctica

Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer has composed the original song titled Antarctica or Bust for an expedition video made by popular YouTuber MrBeast.

Hans ZimmerHans Zimmer collaborates with MrBeast. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)
Oscar-winning music composer Hans Zimmer has lent his genius to a YouTube video. The project is not a sign of Zimmer’s falling fortunes in Hollywood. It’s a passion project for the composer, who is a climate change activist in his own right.

Zimmer has composed an original song titled Antarctica or Bust for an expedition video made by popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast. With about 125 million subscribers, MrBeast is one of the most subscribed content creators on YouTube.

MrBeast’s latest video called I Survived 50 Hours In Antarctica is about an expedition to Antarctica. The 12-minute long video captures the experience of MrBeast and his friends camping in the unforgiving landscape of Antarctica. The team braves harsh weather conditions and risks frostbite among a few other high-stake challenges to give the viewers a taste of surviving in Antarctica.

According to reports, MrBeast approached Hans Zimmer when he came to know that the composer was in the same area. It’s said that Zimmer readily agreed to collaborate with MrBeast and came up with an original song in just 12 days.

“When MrBeast sets you a challenge, you can bet things are going to get crazy…. ‘Score my Antarctica video in just a few days, please, Hans? Challenge accepted!! We had a ton of fun, and we hope you enjoy,” Zimmer said in a statement.

Hans Zimmer has scored music for many Hollywood blockbusters including Dune, Dunkirk, The Dark Knight, and Interstellar to name a few.

Antarctica or Bust, the conquering hero track, plays in the I Survived 50 Hours In Antarctica video when MrBeast sets out to climb a virgin mountain. The track is available to stream on all music streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, I Survived 50 Hours In Antarctica has garnered over 35 million views just a day after its release on YouTube.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 09:52:55 pm
