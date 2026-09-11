Hania Aamir drops rap song ‘Pablo’, with surprise message by Rakhi Sawant: ‘Tum ho sherni’

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has turned the criticism surrounding her public image into music with her first-ever rap song, “Pablo”. Written and composed by Hania herself, the roughly two-minute Punjabi hip-hop track takes aim at the people who comment on her looks, personality, lifestyle and choices. But there is an unexpected surprise towards the end of the song – collaboration with Rakhi Sawant.

At around the 1:40 mark, the voice of Rakhi Sawant can be heard delivering a message of support to Hania. Rakhi does not appear in the music video; it is only her voice that features in the track. Her brief appearance has become one of the biggest talking points around the song.

‘Pablo’ is Hania Aamir’s answer to her critics

“Pablo” begins with a piano-led introduction as Hania launches into a rap directed at her critics.

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Throughout the song, Hania addresses the comments she receives about her appearance, personality, lifestyle and the way she chooses to live her life.

One of the main ideas in the track is the contradiction she sees in the way people perceive her. She refers to accusations that she is “fake” while questioning why people who claim not to care about her continue to follow her every move.

One of the lyrics says, “Assi hassde te tussi pichhe sarhde-sarhde. Assi chill ay te roz panga lai re ne,” which roughly means that while she is busy enjoying herself, her critics are busy finding faults and picking fights.

Hania also references her popularity and the attention she receives, including her “Pindi attitude” being watched across India. She suggests that while others are busy plotting against her, she is simply doing her own thing.

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She also points out that she continues to remain in the spotlight despite not being someone who frequently gives interviews.

The overall message of the song is: Hania is comfortable with who she is and has little interest in changing herself to satisfy people who criticise her.

Then comes Rakhi Sawant

After Hania spends most of the song responding to her critics, the track takes an unexpected turn. At around 1:40, Rakhi Sawant’s voice comes in with a spoken message directly addressed to Hania.

She says, “Hania meri jaan, itna tension nahi lene ka, samajh rahi hai (My dear Hania, don’t take so much tension).”

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She then praises Hania, saying, “Tum hoor ho, tumhare chehre pe noor hai. Tum ho sherni” — calling her beautiful, radiant and a lioness.

Rakhi ends her message with, “Jo darr gaya, samjho marr gaya.”

The song’s end credits also mention special thanks to Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi has separately shared a video of herself dancing to ‘Pablo’, while Agent HAQ, which is involved in marketing the song, has also collaborated with her on Instagram to promote the track.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agent HAQ (@teamagenthaq)

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Internet reacts

The collaboration has generated plenty of reactions online, with several fans admitting that they never expected the two collaborating.

“Rakhi Sawant Hania Aamir was not on my 2026 Bingo list,” one person wrote.

“Unexpected collab,” another commented.

One fan said Rakhi was expressing what many Indians wanted to say to Hania, while another wrote, “I bet no one was ready for Rakhi Sawant’s voice in Hania Aamir’s song.”

Other reactions included, “Rakhi and Hania’s collab is actually sounding so good” and “Crazy stuff.”

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Hania and Rakhi have crossed paths before

In 2025, Rakhi made headlines after challenging Pakistani performers Hania Aamir, Nargis and Deedar to a dance battle. She claimed she was confident enough to compete against all three at the same time.

When a clip of Rakhi discussing the challenge began circulating online, Hania responded with a playful Instagram reel in which she lip-synced to Rakhi’s comments.

Her caption simply read: “Rakhi jee an icon.”

About Hania Aamir

Hania made her film debut with Janaan in 2016 before going on to appear in television dramas including Titli, Visaal, Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

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Over the years, her popularity has extended well beyond Pakistan, particularly among Indian audiences who have followed Pakistani dramas and become familiar with her work.

In 2025, Hania also appeared alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in Sardaar Ji 3. The film was released overseas but did not get an India release amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Collab amid India-Pakistan tension

The unexpected collaboration also comes at a time when cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan have become increasingly complicated.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated sharply after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, followed by further military tensions between India and Pakistan.

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In the aftermath, several Pakistani artists and entertainers faced restrictions in India. In May 2025, Instagram accounts belonging to Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar and several other Pakistani actors were made unavailable to users in India.

Pakistani entertainment channels including HUM TV and ARY Digital were also among the accounts restricted on YouTube in India.