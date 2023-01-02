Gurmeet Choudhary injured while saving wife Debina Bonnerjee at event, gets mocked by troll for showing his wound

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary recently injured himself a bit while trying to protect wife and actor Debina Bonnerjee from a crowd at a New Year’s party the couple had gone to. A video of Gurmeet shielding his partner was shared by a paparazzo account.

While Gurmeet was dressed in a neon jacket and pants, Debina looked pretty as a picture in a red saree. Later, Gurmeet showed his injury to the media. The actor had suffered a slight scratch-like wound at the function as their fans had gathered around them.

While some were concerned about Gurmeet, there were a few who mocked his wound. One user wrote in the comments section of the video post, “OMG kitna jyada chot hai , emergency me leke jayo isko koi yr! (Such a major injury, he should be rushed to the emergency ward).” Another commented, “Even a 5 year old doesn’t show off his little injuries in public.” Yet another mentioned in a comment that read, “He is a gem.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Gurmeet and Debina met on the sets of the 2008 TV show Ramayana where they played the parts of Rama and Sita respectively. Sparks flew, and the pair tied the knot in 2011. The couple was blessed with their second child in November last year, months after Debina delivered their daughter Lianna in April, 2022. The actor had shared the happy news on social media and written, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love.”

Gurmeet was last seen in the film The Wife in 2021. He appeared in singer Jubin Nautiyal’s music video Teri Galliyon Se last year.