Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announce younger daughter’s name: ‘Chief of all goddesses…’

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announced the name of their new baby girl in a heartfelt post on Instagram. In the photo, the couple are sitting near the beach and hold up their baby, and the letters Divisha are written across the photo. Gurmeet and Debina welcomed Divisha in November 2022. In the same year, they had earlier welcomed their first child Lianna in April.

Gurmeet captioned his photo, “Our Magical baby is named as “Divisha” which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga.” The post was met with much love and hearts, with fans wishing the family all the best. One wrote, “Such a beautiful pictures and name….” Another added, “Wow many congratulations to our little cutie Divisha ….”

In November last year, Gurmeet had announced the birth of the baby girl with an emotional post that read, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love…”

Recently, Debina shared a montage of photos with Gurmeet and their two daughters from the year 2022. The photo series included unseen pictures with Lianna, Debina’s pregnancy photoshoots, vacations, the baby shower ceremony as well as her Christmas celebrations with Gurmeet.

Debina tied the knot with Gurmeet in 2011. The two first met on the sets of the 2008 TV show Ramayan, where they played Ram and Sita.