Sound Emotions

(Written by Ajinkya Kawale)

When Pune-based music composer and guitarist Shitalchandra Kulkarni is asked about the genre of his recently released tracks, he does not have an answer. Kulkarni, who began recording the album in 2016 and released six tracks in December, was simply trying to put into practise the ideas that he had. The album, titled Endless, is an account of his thoughts put in music. The tracks are available on music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Gaana, Saregama, iTunes and Apple Music, among others.

The first number, Super ride, contains an element of speed while the second track, Run for cover, symbolises a speedy ride amid an anxious search for shelter. Dark street portrays a blend of feelings such as loneliness and fear, while the moods of water, from aggression and calmness are communicated through the classical-based track named Water. Take me through is a composition that mixes rock, classical and EDM.

“Every track has been given a unique flavour that it demanded,” says Kulkarni.

The December release was the first part of a three-part presentation of 16 tracks that will be put out over the year. “Endless is a solo guitar, instrumental album and was born from my desire to experiment with instrumental music. There was a lot of production involved and every track in the album is based on a context. While it is easier to convey emotions through vocals, it is a complex task to set an aura and communicate any message when employing instrumental music. The core idea of my project is the replacement of vocals with instruments,” he says.

Kulkarni has been a composer, teacher, multi-instruentalist and performer for three decades. He has been a part of the stage, screen, private festivals and corporate gigs. “My journey began with my first band, Tallfathins, which won the national competition called Live Wire at IIT Mumbai in 1990. In 2014, my second band, Tungztin released the single called Such na mana hai,” he adds.

For Endless, he has played the instruments and carried out the entire process of composition, production and sound designing. “As far as engineering recording is concerned, two engineers Gaurav Korgaonkar and Shreedhar Deshpande have handled music synthesis and album mixing respectively. For the music to sound universal that is, similar on every device, the track is required to undergo the process of mastering. Sanpage Productions has taken care of the mastering,” he says.

Delhi-based Songdew.com has handled the distribution and promotion of the album. “The entire process, right from brainstorming to production, has been executed in Pune,” he adds.

