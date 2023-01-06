scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Gopichand reveals when Prabhas will get married; Salaar actor teased with photos of Kriti Sanon and Anushka Shetty

In the latest episode of Unstoppable with NBK 2, host Nandamuri Balakrishna kept probing about Prabhas' love life, but the actor evaded all traps.

Prabhas, BalakrishnaPrabhas and Balakrishna on Unstoppable with NBK 2.
Gopichand reveals when Prabhas will get married; Salaar actor teased with photos of Kriti Sanon and Anushka Shetty
The second part of the Prabhas episode of Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s Unstoppable with NBK 2 was all about the veteran host putting the Baahubali star in a pretty uncomfortable spot as most of the show was all about Prabhas’ dating life and marriage. Gopichand, Prabhas’ best friend, joined the show and Balakrishna probed him when Prabhas is going to get married. Gopichand said, “He will do it next year.” However, Prabhas’ reaction implied that’s not his plan.

When Balakrishna asked when Prabhas is going to put a full stop to the never ending questions about his wedding, Prabhas said, “I will tell when I know it myself.”

The latest episode brimmed with the bromance between Prabhas and Gopichand, who clearly seem to know each other well. Gopichand also let out a secret about the Baahubali star during the course of the conversation. When Balakrishna asked what Prabhas does whenever he gets annoyed, Gopichand said, “He will ask everyone to ‘Get out’, and will go alone.” Adding to that he gestured that Prabhas would then smoke to blow off some steam.

Prabhas got visibly uncomfortable while playing a game where he had to choose between actresses for a given question. He was first shown pictures of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Deepika Padukone and was asked who he would save if both are drowning in an ocean. Prabhas chose Deepika, his Project K co-star, and said, “She will help me finish the film. It’s DP.”

ALSO READ |Prabhas unveils Deepika Padukone’s first look from Project K on her birthday, calls her ‘super gorgeous’

He was then asked to choose between Shraddha Kapoor and Pooja Hegde for a movie date, and Prabhas, who looked uncomfortable with the question, replied that he would not take anyone for a film. However, things got trickier when Balakrishna showed the pictures of Kriti Sanon and Anushka Shetty, two actors who were rumoured to be dating Prabhas. Gopichand and the audience broke into laughter seeing the photos.

However, this time the question was for Gopichand. Balakrishna asked the Varusham actor, “If there was a rumour that Prabhas is dating one among them, who would you believe it is?” Gopichand defending his friend quipped that he wouldn’t believe any such rumours about Prabhas.

Things took an emotional turn when Nandamuri Balakrishna brought up the death of Prabhas’ uncle Krishnam Raju, who passed away last September. Prabhas teared up when pictures of him with his uncle were screened during the show. When asked to share a few words about his uncle, Prabhas said, “His father, a farmer, from Mogalthur, came here at a time when cinema industry people were not taken seriously. His grandfather sent him here. He first acted as a hero and it failed. He acted as a villain in about twelve films. He then set up his own banner and slowly did women-centric films. He came up step by step. Today, our family is in this position because of him. I don’t know how to describe him in one word. But I love him.”

Meanwhile, Prabhas is working on two big projects namely Salaar and Project K, which are directed by Prashanth Neel and Nag Ashwin, respectively. The Telugu star is also awaiting the release of Adipurush, directed by Om Raut.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 15:42 IST
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 15:42 IST
