Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Golden Globe 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins trophy for Everything Everywhere All at Once

In Best Actress - Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category of Golden Globes 2023, Michelle Yeoh bested Lesley Manville, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Emma Thompson.

Michelle YeohMichelle Yeoh poses with her Golden Globe trophy at Golden Globes 2023 ceremony. (Photo: goldenglobes/Twitter)
Actor Michelle Yeoh has won the 2023 Golden Globe Award in the Best Actress – Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category for her performance in the 2022 sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All at Once. In the category, she bested Lesley Manville for Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, Margot Robbie for Babylon, Anya Taylor-Joy for The Menu and Emma Thompson for Good Luck To You Leo Grande.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, while accepting her trophy, Yeoh quipped, “It was a dream come true, until I got here.”

Also Read |Golden Globe Awards 2023 complete winners list; RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins for Original Song, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans wins Best Picture

She also expressed her gratitude for her role, “I was given this gift of playing this woman who resonated so deeply with me and with so many people, because at the end of the day, in whatever universe she was at, she was just fighting for love, for her family.”

In Everything Everywhere All at Once, Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, a wife and mother living in a universe who is being audited by the IRS at the start of the film. When she realises she must communicate with parallel universe versions of herself in order to save the planet, things take a dramatic and absurdist turn. What follows is a plot that moves at a breakneck pace, complete with meaningful family moments, well-seasoned bagels, hotdogs for fingers, and cameos by Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Jenny Slate, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The independent film-turned-juggernaut, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, debuted to rave reviews in April and proved to be a massive hit at the box office after only six weeks in theatres.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 14:42 IST
