Gold, Bold and the Quirky

The 71st edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards that took place at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night, had some interesting ensembles on display. The Emmys — which are considered the most prestigious awards for the small screen — triggered the award season in style. While there was the usual parade of black, with many actors playing it safe with tuxedos and cocktail dresses and gowns, there were some notable looks. We bring you a selection.

Don’t Go Black

Agreed, that men don’t really have much to experiment with, where red carpet fashion is concerned. Unless you are brave; and believe in toeing the line; or you are Billy Porter. Or RuPaul. This year there were sporadic bursts of creativity and colour in the otherwise sea of black tuxedos. RuPaul wore a breathtaking salmon pink and black floral tuxedo, which would have been perfect for the Met Gala, if only the theme was business chic, given RuPaul’s line of work. Billy Porter, who earlier this year made heads turn with his entourage at the Met Gala didn’t disappoint. He wore a pinstriped Michael Kors Couture tuxedo, topping the look off with platform Rick Owens heels and a Steven Jones cowboy hat. Mahershala Ali wore a classy, understated yet eye-catching emerald green tuxedo, and Nikolau Coster-Waldau celebrated the last hurrah for Game of Thrones in a Dolce and Gabbana gold tuxedo which featured a dragon-scale jacquard pattern.

Golden Girls

Gold and its related hues have never been really favoured much by the purple carpet. But this time we had Julia Louis Dreyfus wearing a shimmering Oscar De La Renta number, with a deep v-neck and knee-high slit. Natasha Lyonne, who plays Nadia Vulvokov in Russian Doll, wore a gold-column Gucci dress, with a flowing bow tied at the neck. Her co-creator and co-executive producer, Amy Poehler, too, opted for a gold ensemble — a golden jump-suit that was accessorised with a black open tie.

Standing Tall

Well, she is the Brienne of Tarth, hence the statement Gucci theatrical gown with aplomb. Gwendoline Christie ruled the Emmys as she sashayed in a red and white number with gold trimmings. The theatrical gown wouldn’t look out of place at a a ceremony at the Vatican or for that matter at the purple wedding in Game Of Thrones. Laverne Cox, who is one of the takeaway stars from Orange is the New Black, wore a Monsoori gown, that was heavy on the tulle and layers. Wearing the black and lavender gown, Cox was giving out major fairytale vibes. But the thing that Cox will be remembered for is her customised Edie Parker clutch that sported all the colours of the LGBTQ flag. Embossed on the clutch was “Oct 8, Title VII, Supreme Court” — the date when the United States Supreme Court will hear the case for LGBTQ workers, and if they fall under the Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The said law “prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, and national origin.”