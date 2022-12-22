scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Gippy Grewal film Maujaan Hi Maujaan gets release date

Maujaan Hi Maujaan, directed by Smeep Kang, stars Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon and Karamjit Anmol in the lead roles.

Gippy GrewalGippy Grewal announced the release date of his film Maujaan Hi Maujaan through social media. (Photo: Instagram/gippygrewal)
Punjabi romance comedy Maujaan Hi Maujaan will release in theatres on September 8, 2023, the makers said on Thursday.

Directed by Smeep Kang, the upcoming movie stars Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon and Karamjit Anmol. Grewal shared the release date of Maujaan Hi Maujaan on its official Twitter page.

“Maujaan Hi Maujaan Releasing Worldwide On 8th sept 2023 (sic),” the popular actor wrote alongside the poster of the film.

Vaibhav-Shreya penned the story and screenplay of the movie, which has the dialogues by Naresh Kathooria. Amardeep Grewal of East Sunshine Productions has backed the project.

Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon and Karamjit Anmol will also share the screen in another Punjabi-language comedy Carry on Jatta 3.

Production on Maujaan Hi Maujaan began in November.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 09:11:42 pm
