Friday, Dec 30, 2022

George RR Martin says changes at HBO Max have ‘impacted’ future Game of Thrones projects

Though House of the Dragon, the recent prequel of Game of Thrones, had the biggest season finale at HBO and has been renewed for Season 2, George RR Martin wrote that other projects in development aren't as set in stone.

George RR Martin did not specify which projects have been cancelled.
American author George RR Martin has stated that due to the ongoing changes at HBO Max even future Game of Thrones spinoffs have been “affected.”

According to Variety, an American media company, the ‘Song of Ice and Fire’ author wrote that some of his planned shows in the Game of Thrones universe have been “shelved” at the streamer. HBO Max’s content slate has been getting smaller since HBO parent firm WarnerMedia merged with Discovery in April in an effort to save expenses, which has resulted in the termination of shows like ‘Love Life’, ‘Minx’ and ‘FBoy Island’.

Though House of the Dragon, the recent prequel of Game of Thrones, had the biggest season finale at HBO and has been renewed for Season 2, Martin wrote that other projects in development aren’t as set in stone.

“Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development. None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly,” the author shared.

While Martin did not specify which projects have been cancelled, at least six are reported to be in the works, including the prequel series Tales of Dunk and Egg, the Princess Nymeria-centered ‘10,000 Ships’, and a Jon Snow spinoff starring Kit Harington.

As per Variety, in the post, Martin also took some time to praise the films and shows he’s enjoyed this year, shouting out ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, ‘The Sandman’ and Season 2 of ‘The White Lotus’.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 21:33 IST
