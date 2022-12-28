scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Gautham Menon admits he is part of Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalapathy 67

In a recent roundtable, Gautham Menon confirmed that he is part of Vijay's Thalapathy 67, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Gautham Menon, VijayGautham Menon will be seen in Thalapathy 67. (Image: Instagram_Gautam Menon)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Vijay and Gautham Vasudev Menon were supposed to team up for a film, which was titled Yohan: Adhyayam Ondru. The movie never materialised and the much-awaited collaboration never happened. However, with Thalapathy 67, the two are finally collaborating, but Gautham will not be directing Vijay but will be sharing screen space.

In a recent roundtable of Galatta Plus, Gautham Menon revealed that he is part of Thalapathy 67. Lokesh Kanagaraj was also part of the discussion. When Gautham was asked if he is part of the films of any members in the roundtable, the filmmaker confirmed that he is playing a role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next.

Gautham pointed at Lokesh and said,  “I am in his film. I saw him now and since he gave me his nod to divulge this, I’m confirming it here now.” The film in question is obviously Thalapathy 67, which is the second collaboration of Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

ALSO READ |Lokesh Kanagaraj on his growing influence with superstars: ‘Vijay’s Thalapathy 67 will be 100 per cent my film’

Thalapathy 67 is also rumoured to be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (which has Kaithi and Vikram). However, Lokesh has remained tight-lipped about it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

Thalapathy 67 will go on floors once Varisu, Vijay’s upcoming film, gets released in the week of Pongal 2023. The official announcement of the movie is expected by January end.

Meanwhile, Gautham Menon is also busy with the second part of his gangster film Vendhu Thaninthathu Kaadu, which has Simbu in the lead role. He also has two unreleased films–Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha and Dhruva Natchathiram–and it is unknown when the movies will see the light of day. He is also acting in films like Michael, Anuragam and 13.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 13:58 IST
Next Story

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva gets a special jersey from Lionel Messi

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

salman khan birthday photos
Inside Salman Khan’s 57th birthday bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close