Gautham Menon admits he is part of Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalapathy 67

Vijay and Gautham Vasudev Menon were supposed to team up for a film, which was titled Yohan: Adhyayam Ondru. The movie never materialised and the much-awaited collaboration never happened. However, with Thalapathy 67, the two are finally collaborating, but Gautham will not be directing Vijay but will be sharing screen space.

In a recent roundtable of Galatta Plus, Gautham Menon revealed that he is part of Thalapathy 67. Lokesh Kanagaraj was also part of the discussion. When Gautham was asked if he is part of the films of any members in the roundtable, the filmmaker confirmed that he is playing a role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next.

Gautham pointed at Lokesh and said, “I am in his film. I saw him now and since he gave me his nod to divulge this, I’m confirming it here now.” The film in question is obviously Thalapathy 67, which is the second collaboration of Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Thalapathy 67 is also rumoured to be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (which has Kaithi and Vikram). However, Lokesh has remained tight-lipped about it.

Thalapathy 67 will go on floors once Varisu, Vijay’s upcoming film, gets released in the week of Pongal 2023. The official announcement of the movie is expected by January end.

Meanwhile, Gautham Menon is also busy with the second part of his gangster film Vendhu Thaninthathu Kaadu, which has Simbu in the lead role. He also has two unreleased films–Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha and Dhruva Natchathiram–and it is unknown when the movies will see the light of day. He is also acting in films like Michael, Anuragam and 13.