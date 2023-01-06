Gautam Adani to grace Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat

Gautam Adani is all set to make a rare small screen appearance on the television show Aap Ki Adalat, hosted by India TV chairman and editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma. Adani, who is Asia’s richest industrialist, will answer some tough questions on the show.

The industrialist is said to generally avoid one-on-one interviews but agreed to be part of the show and sit in the ‘witness box’. Besides answering Rajat’s tricky questions, Adani will also address the accusations which have been levelled against him by rivals and opposition leaders.

Earlier, Rajat Sharma had asked viewers to give suggestions on the celebrities they want to see on Aap Ki Adalat and Gautam Adani’s name was top of that list.

The Aap Ki Adalat special episode, featuring Gautam Adani, will air on January 7. The show was on a hiatus of two years due to the pandemic but is finally coming back with new episodes featuring cricketers, politicians, godmen, and actors.

Aap Ki Adalat, a chat show with a court-like setup, has since its inception in 1993, hosted over 1000 prominent personalities. It airs on India TV.