Game Of Thrones actor Nathalie Emmanuel praises SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Naatu Naatu: ‘A sick movie’

As SS Rajamouli’s RRR eyes Oscars, Game Of Thrones actor Nathalie Emmanuel is all praise for Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer. Nathalie who played Missandei in Game Of Thrones, called RRR a “sick movie”. The actor especially mentioned how she loved Alia’s portrayal of Seetha, and the dance-off between the two actors in the song Naatu Naatu.

When Nathalie’s followers were confused if she is praising the film or dissing it after calling it a “sick film”, she clarified, “Sick as in GREAT btw.”

In a series of tweets, Natalie wrote, “RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise.” She also said, “Let me just get my bredrin on my shoulders and be the legs and they use their arms so we can just murk several armed soldiers…”

In another tweet, Natalie gave a shot-out to the dance-off between Jr NTR and Ram Charan. She wrote, “Also the dance off…. other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was “Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango” then to the Englishman,” and shared a shot of the screen on which she was watching the film.

Natalie was generous in her praise of the film that went on to become an international favourite in no time. She further went on to appreciate the performances of actors Ally Jenny, stunt coordinator King Solomon and everyone involved in the action scenes.

Nathalie also shared how she was especially impressed by Alia Bhatt’s Seetha. Sharing a picture of Alia as Seetha from the film, she wrote, “And Seetha the loyal 🥰 took a boot to the stomach like a G.”

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli is a fictionalised story about Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key cameo roles. The film has earned Rs 1200 crores at the worldwide box-office and has been submitted for Oscars 2023 in fourteen categories, including best actor and best picture. “Natu Natu” song from the film has already been shortlisted in the best song category.