Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Avatar The Way of Water is unstoppable, earns over 1 billion dollars globally

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water now has made more than $400 million in North America and more than $1.3 billion globally.

Avatar 2Poster of James Cameron directorial Avatar: The Way of Water. (Photo: officialavatar/Twitter)

Avatar: The Way of Water is the box office king for a third straight week, and shows no sign of slowing down. James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to the first Avatar film brought in an estimated $63 million over the holiday weekend, roughly the same as the previous week, and now has made more than $400 million domestically and more than $1.3 billion globally. The Way of Water is already the 15th highest global release ever, just behind the first Black Panther.

Numbers released Sunday by Comscore showed Avatar far ahead of the runner-up, Universal’s Shrek spinoff Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which made an estimated $16 million, and Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which brought in around $4.8 million.

Also Read |Creating the exiled sea creature of Avatar: The Way of Water

The Sony biopic Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody made $4.2 million in its second week of release. Babylon, the epic of early Hollywood starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, continued to fare badly despite its five Golden Globe nominations. The Paramount release earned just $2.7 million in its second week, a 24% drop, and averaged just $815 per location. By comparison, the new Avatar, a 20th Century Studios film, averaged more than $15,000.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. Avatar: The Way of Water, $63 million.

2. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, $16 million.

3. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, $4.8 million.

4. I Wanna Dance With Somebody, $4.2 million.

5. Babylon, $2.7 million.

6. Violent Night, $2.1 million.

7. The Whale, $1.3 million.

8. The Fabelmans, $1.1 million.

9. The Menu, $1.1 million.

10. Strange World, $538,000.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 09:54 IST
