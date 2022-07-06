From dissing Karan Johar’s fashion sense to revealing Akshay Kumar’s dancing obsession, 7 times Ranveer Singh was the shot of espresso Koffee With Karan needed

For anyone who has been following Ranveer Singh ever since he entered the industry, you know that the actor is first and foremost an entertainer. From his high-energy public appearances to his delightfully quirky fashion sense, Ranveer sure knows how to catch people’s attention and run with it.

The Band Baaja Baaraat actor is always on-point with his jokes and remarks, so much so that he is definitely one of the industry’s goofiest, “out-and-loud” and most ‘extra’ actors. On a recent appearance in Koffee With Karan, the actor didn’t shy away from talking about his sex playlist and guess what, this is not the first time he’s been too open and loud.

After featuring in Koffee With Karan four times, Ranveer Singh will be soon seen in its seventh season too. (Photo: Screengrabs/Star World) After featuring in Koffee With Karan four times, Ranveer Singh will be soon seen in its seventh season too. (Photo: Screengrabs/Star World)

Ranveer Singh made his Koffee With Karan debut in the show’s Season 3 that aired in 2011. Despite being nervous, he served up who he was “raw and naked”. 11 years and a couple of months later, Ranveer is all set to make his fifth appearance in Karan Johar’s show. Here are 7 times when Ranveer Singh came up with sassy comments on the show:

1. When he chose to gossip about Ranbir Kapoor with Anushka, Deepika & Katrina

In 2016, Ranveer Singh appeared on the sets of Koffee With Karan Season 5 with actor Ranbir Kapoor. On his second appearance in the show, the host Karan Johar asked the actor what would he do if he was stuck in an elevator with Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif. Ranveer, who had already worked with Anushka and Deepika till then, said, “If stuck in an elevator with Katrina, Anushka and Deepika? I’d gossip about Ranbir Kapoor”.

2. When he talked of Akshay Kumar’s mad obsession with dance

Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar were invited together as the guests for one of the Koffee With Karan shows in Season 6. This dynamic duo brought in heaps of energy but Ranveer’s description of Akshay’s “motivation in life” stole the show. Reminiscing his early days in the industry, Ranveer shared that he got to learn a lot from the actor who explained to him the importance of saving money. Mimicking Akshay and his dancing obsession, Ranveer quoted him, “Shaadi hai – Main naach raha hoon. Birthday hai – Main naach raha hoon. Mundan hai… bacha ro raha hai… Main phir bhi naach raha hoon“.

Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar made for a goofy pair on Koffee With Karan. (Photo: Screengrabs/Star World) Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar made for a goofy pair on Koffee With Karan. (Photo: Screengrabs/Star World)

3. When he blamed Karan Johar for his outrageous fashion choices

On the same episode with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh took a jibe at the show’s host. Karan Johar was trying to tease Ranveer for his outrageous, crazy, colourful sartorial choices. Making the most of the moment, the actor put the blame on Karan and said, “I just want to tell everybody that all my clothes are hands-me-downs from Karan. He buys all the outlandish outfits that are so expensive that I can’t afford them”. Ranveer also spiced it up by saying that Karan can’t pull all those outfits and he comes straight to him.

4. When he said he loves when people confuse him for Ranbir Kapoor

Owing to their similar names, the audience often gets confused between Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. In an episode in Season 5 of Koffee With Karan, Ranveer talked about how it feels when people refer to him as Ranbir. He said, “When people call me Ranbir Kapoor, I’m extremely warm and courteous to them. I’m earning blessings from him…they say such a nice boy not like that Ranveer Singh”.

The episode featuring Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor was all about candid, unfiltered banter. (Photo: Screengrabs/Star World) The episode featuring Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor was all about candid, unfiltered banter. (Photo: Screengrabs/Star World)

5. When he dissed Karan Johar and the show’s writers for the questions they ask

Ranveer Singh proved his spontaneity and sarcastic oomph when he straight up dissed the script of Koffee With Karan. During a segment in Season 6 of the series, Karan Johar proposed an impromptu acting game for the invitees Ranveer and Akshay Kumar. The host was left all amused and speechless when Ranveer mocked the game and said, “Wow, improv acting on TV. Whose original idea is it anyway?”

6. When he said he wants to act with Taimur and not Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman

Ranveer Singh is known for his witty and street smart attitude and he smoothly proved that in Koffee With Karan Season 6. He had quite a sly reply to give when Karan Johar asked that if he were to getting to act in a movie with one of the Khans—Shah Rukh, Salman, or Aamir—which one would he want it to be with. Ranveer picked none of them, instead said that he wants to do a film with Taimur. Jokingly he said, “When Taimur becomes an actor, I will play his father. He’ll play the son supporting me in my old age”.

Karan Johar’s evocative questions and Ranveer Singh’s sassy attitude makes an entertaining show. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) Karan Johar’s evocative questions and Ranveer Singh’s sassy attitude makes an entertaining show. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

7. When he paired up with Ranbir Kapoor and forced Karan to call the show “Koffee Without Karan”

In Season 5 of the show, Ranveer Singh paired up with Ranbir Kapoor to gang up against the host Karan Johar. The duo pulled the host’s leg, made fun of his bling shoes, and had a laugh on his flops. The duo were so much in sync and completed each other like a puzzle that Karan Johar ended up saying that instead of Koffee With Karan, the show is becoming more like “Koffee Without Karan”.