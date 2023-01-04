Former Bigg Boss contestants slam Sajid Khan, demand his eviction: ‘Don’t harbour misconceptions’

With just a little more than a month to go for the Bigg Boss 16 finale, the show continues to entertain its fans. In the last episode, contestants indulged in the nomination task, wherein Sajid Khan was seen trying hard to save his friends. He claimed he’s a popular face on television and thus is loved and will get abundant votes. Former contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted show slammed the filmmaker for his overconfidence on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Vishal Kotian mentioned how Sajid is at the lowest when it comes to voting trends. He also hinted at how the makers have been saving him for weeks by not eliminating anyone.

“#SajidKhan is asking everyone to save #SumbulTouqeer n thinks he will not go out. Voting trends shows SUMBUL at 1 n SAJID is at the bottom even below Sreejita Kutta palo,Billi palo par GALATFAIMI mat palo Only no elimination can save him like everytime #Biggboss16. @ColorsTV,” the Bigg Boss 15 contestant tweeted.

Manu Punjabi (Season 10) also posted a tweet writing, “SajidKhan Open challenge #BiggBoss Aap Karoge Nhi Par Pls Iss Bar Dubble Evictions kardo na Please #BB16 #Biggboss16.”

VJ Andy, who was a housemate in Season 7, is an active reviewer of the show. He too posted a tweet stating that since Sajid Khan is nominated, Bigg Boss makers would now try to save him once again. “#SajidKhan finally nomination mein aagaye! ab yeh dhekna hai kaise #BiggBoss16 phirse bachane ke bahana dhooind the hain! Its time to; EVICT SAJID KHAN,” he wrote.

Earlier, post his eviction from Bigg Boss 16, Vikkas Manaktala also mentioned how he feels Bigg Boss makers are biased towers a few contestants, including Sajid Khan. While talking about Archana Gautam’s behaviour on the show, he said, “Archana’s behavior is of a really horrible taste. I think she is an ugly person because of the way she curses and behaves with others. I would not like to spend a minute more with a person like her. She is still a part of the show simply because Bigg Boss is biased towards her and a couple of other contestants like Sajid Ji (Khan) and Shiv Thakare.”

Sajid Khan’s inclusion in Bigg Boss 16 has been majorly criticised by viewers. The Baby director was named during the #MeToo movement by multiple women, including actors and journalists. While there was a national outrage about him being on India’s biggest reality show, FWICE has backed him saying he deserves to earn his living again, after completing a year ban.